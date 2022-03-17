Rockies ink Bryant to 7-year deal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Veteran slugger Kris Bryant has agreed to a $182 million, seven-year deal to join the Colorado Rockies, according to a person familiar with the agreement.

The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because its completion is pending a successful physical.

Bryant is headed to his third team in eight months after spending his first six major league seasons with the Chicago Cubs, who traded him to San Francisco last July.

The 2016 NL MVP and World Series champion batted a combined .265 with 25 homers and 73 RBI last season, and he pounded out eight hits in the Giants' five-game playoff loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bryant earned his fourth career All-Star selection during a solid rebound from a rough year at the plate in 2020.

Bryant is a career .278 hitter with 167 homers and 487 RBI, but he is about to get a full season of play at hitter-friendly Coors Field, where he has batted .263 (15-for-57) with two homers, nine RBI and a .757 OPS.

Extra bases

The Blue Jays added three-time Gold Glove winning third baseman Matt Chapman from the payroll-shedding Oakland Athletics for right-hander Gunnar Hoglund, Toronto's top pick in the 2021 amateur draft, minor league left-hander Zach Logue, left-handed reliever Kirby Snead, and infielder Kevin Smith. ... Kyle Schwarber agreed to a four-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies worth about $80 million. ... Anthony Rizzo is staying with the Yankees, agreeing to a $32 million, two-year contract. ... The Royals agreed with six-time All-Star starting pitcher Zack Greinke on a $13 million contract for this season. ... All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres had surgery on his broken left wrist Wednesday. General manager A.J. Preller said earlier this week that the $340 million superstar is expected to miss three months. ... Red Sox ace left-hander Chris Sale will miss Boston's first visit to Toronto from April 25-28 because of a stress fracture in his rib cage. ... A federal judge ruled that minor leaguers are year-round employees who work during training time and found Major League Baseball violated Arizona state minimum wage law and is liable for triple damages. Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero in San Francisco also ruled MLB did not comply with California wage statement requirements, awarding $1,882,650 in penalties.