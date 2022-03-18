Cubs add Villar to infield mix, bolster bullpen

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs stayed busy Thursday, agreeing to contracts with infielder Jonathan Villar and pitchers Mychal Givens, Daniel Norris and Robert Gsellman.

The Cubs also finalized right-hander Chris Martin's one-year deal and placed left-hander Brad Wieck on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow strain.

Villar's $6 million, one-year deal is pending a physical. He is slated to make $4.5 million in salary in 2022, and there is a $10 million mutual option with a $1.5 million buyout. He earns a $500,000 performance bonus for reaching 500 plate appearances.

The 30-year-old Villar spent last year with the New York Mets, batting .249 with 18 homers and 42 RBI in 142 games. He can play second, third and shortstop.

Givens' one-year contract is worth $5 million, according to a person familiar with the move who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized. Givens also can earn $1.25 million in bonuses.

The 31-year-old Givens finished last season with Cincinnati, going 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA and eight saves. He could get the opportunity to pitch at the back end of Chicago's bullpen.

Tigers agree with lefty Chafin

Left-hander Andrew Chafin and the Tigers finalized a $13 million, two-year contract, giving Detroit one of the top relief pitchers on the free agent market. Chafin gets a $1 million signing bonus, $5.5 million this season and $6.5 million in 2023.

The 31-year-old had a 1.83 ERA with a career-high five saves and 64 strikeouts in 71 games in 2021, splitting the season with the Cubs and Athletics.

He has appeared in 311 games since 2017, trailing only Oakland's Yusmeiro Petit's 318. He has a 3.30 ERA over eight seasons.

Rangers add Miller

Brad Miller agreed to a $10 million, two-year contract with the Rangers, giving manager Chris Woodward a player who has started games at every infield and outfield position in his career. Miller is a .239 career hitter with 115 homers and 367 RBI in 947 games with six teams. The left-handed hitter is a right-handed fielder.

Miller hit 20 home runs for Philadelphia last season, when he started games at first, second, third, right and left field. The Rangers also agreed to a minor league contract with Charlie Culberson.