Correa gets $105.3 million contract with Twins

NEW YORK – Star shortstop Carlos Correa agreed early Saturday to a $105.3 million, three-year contract with the Minnesota Twins.

The move ends Correa's seven-season tenure with the Houston Astros. He will earn $35.1 million annually under the deal and can opt out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons to become a free agent again.

Correa picking the Twins was a surprise, given they have lost 18 consecutive postseason games and finished last in the AL Central a year ago at 73-89.

His average salary becomes baseball's fourth-highest behind New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer ($43.3 million), Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole ($36 million) and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout ($35.5 million).

A two-time All-Star who was the first pick in the 2012 amateur draft, Correa led the Astros' turnaround. Houston lost more than 100 games each year from 2011 to '13, then won its first World Series title by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games in 2017.

The Astros went on to AL pennants and World Series losses in 2019 and last year, gaining infamy for their cheating scandal that was revealed after the 2019 season.

Correa had a career-best 26 home runs last year to go along with a .279 batting average and 92 RBI. He finished fifth in AL MVP voting and won his first Gold Glove. He has a .277 career average with 133 homers and 489 RBI in seven major league seasons.

Correa, the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year, also has been a stellar postseason performer with 18 homers and 59 RBI in 79 games.

Castellanos, Phillies reach deal

Free-agent slugger Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a $100 million, five-year contract.

Castellanos batted .309 with 34 homers, 100 RBI and a .939 OPS last year for the Cincinnati Reds, making his first All-Star team and winning a Silver Slugger Award.

Extra bases

Pitcher Michael Pineda and the Tigers reached a one-year deal, the latest move by a team that's been active before and after the 99-day lockout. Pineda was 9-8 with a 3.62 ERA for Minnesota last season. ... The Braves signed three-time All-Star closer Kenley Jansen to a $16 million, one-year contract Friday night. Jansen, 34, who finished with 38 saves and a 2.22 ERA in 69 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. ... First baseman Luke Voit was traded from the Yankees to the Padres on Friday. ... Freddie Freeman joined the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday for his first workout since agreeing to a $162 million, six-year contract to be a centerpiece of their powerhouse roster.