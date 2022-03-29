Pujols returns to Cards for final year

JUPITER, Fla. – With a wave of his hand and a tip of the cap, Albert Pujols walked back into the world of the St. Louis Cardinals for one final season.

“This is it for me,” the 42-year-old Pujols said Monday. “This is my last run.”

It was quite a scene as Pujols rejoined the Redbirds.

Wearing a big smile and his familiar red No. 5 jersey, he emerged from beyond the right field wall at Roger Dean Stadium between the first and second innings of a game against Houston.

Cardinals pitchers, catchers and coaches sitting on chairs far down the line stood to acknowledge the three-time NL MVP, as did the fans in the stands. Pujols strolled around to the St. Louis dugout on the third base side, where he was greeted with hearty hugs and high-fives.

All these years later, the slugger who helped the Cardinals win two World Series championship was home.

The Cardinals and Pujols agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract, giving him a chance to end his career in the place where it started.

Girardi: Pitchers will struggle early

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi says he thinks pitching around the majors in April will be a battle of attrition following the shortened spring training.

The Phillies open the season at home April 8 against Oakland, the first of 13 straight days of games.

“I think that's a pretty good way of putting it, you know,” Girardi said Monday before the Phillies played Baltimore in spring training. “It's a concern I'm sure for every organization in the game, and our situation is tough where it's 13 in a row. Just got to find a way through it and keep everybody healthy, that's the most important thing.”

Teams are expected to have expanded rosters from 26 to 28 players in April.

Yanks sign righty

The New York Yankees signed right-hander Shelby Miller to a minor league contract Sunday and invited him to major league spring training. Miller, 31, is 38-57 with a 4.19 ERA in 163 games, including 132 starts over parts of nine seasons with St. Louis (2012-14), Atlanta (2015), Arizona (2016-18), Texas (2019), the Cubs (2021) and Pittsburgh (2021).

2-way prospect sent to minors

Two-way prospect Brendan McKay was among five players the Tampa Bay Rays optioned to the minor leagues Sunday. A rookie who hasn't played in the majors since 2019 because of injuries, McKay was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 June amateur draft. He made one start at designated hitter and went 2-4 with a 5.14 ERA in 13 pitching appearances (11 starts) with the Rays two years ago.