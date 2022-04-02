White Sox trade Kimbrel to Dodgers for outfielder

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox on Friday in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock.

Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games.

The 33-year-old right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. He led the league in saves from 2011 to 2014. Kimbrel ranks ninth all-time in the majors with 372 saves as he begins his 13th season.

Kimbrel fulfills the Dodgers' need for a shutdown option late in games, especially with the departure of 10-year closer Kenley Jansen, who signed a one-year deal with the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBI in three seasons with the Dodgers.

The White Sox also agreed to terms on a $7.45 million, one-year deal with right-hander Lucas Giolito to avoid arbitration. He was 11-9 with a 3.53 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 31 starts last season, his fifth in Chicago.

Meanwhile, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will serve a two-game suspension when the season starts next week for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during the ninth inning of a game on Sept. 27. Anderson will miss games at Detroit on April 8 and 9.

DeGrom to miss several weeks

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will miss significant time because of inflammation in his shoulder area.

DeGrom won't throw for up to four weeks and there is no timetable for his return, the Mets announced Friday.

The Mets said an MRI earlier in the day showed a stress reaction on his scapula that caused inflammation.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner had been set to start the season opener Thursday in Washington.

Extra bases

Major League Baseball said that umpires will conduct in-park announcements during replay reviews this season. The decision was delayed two seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic. A crew chief will have a wireless microphone and first announce the call being challenged and which team initiated the challenge. After the review, the crew chief will announce the result. ... Right-hander Merrill Kelly has agreed to an $18 million, two-year contract with the Diamondbacks that covers the 2023 and 2024 seasons with a club option for 2025. ... The Toronto Blue Jays extended manager Charlie Montoyo's contract through the 2023 season. ... Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Guardians' home opener against the San Francisco Giants on April 15. It will be Cleveland's first home game since dropping Indians, the team's name since 1915.