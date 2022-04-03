Guardians guarding expectations

CLEVELAND – The scripted name atop the giant scoreboard at Progressive Field is new. So are the team's caps and jerseys, signaling a fresh start for Cleveland baseball in 2022.

Everything else pretty much looks the same.

No longer known as the Indians for the first time in 107 years, the Guardians enter the season with expectations nearly as low as their payroll.

Cleveland didn't throw money at free agents, so the Guardians will again count on a strong starting rotation led by Shane Bieber, third baseman José Ramírez's perennially productive bat and hope some young players develop quickly to be competitive in the AL Central.

“We need guys to take advantage of the opportunities that are in front of them,” team President Chris Antonetti said. “And to the extent they're able to do that, we think it could make for an exciting year.”

While the team's name change was finalized following last season, it still isn't sitting well with some Cleveland fans. Also, the club's inability to upgrade the roster this winter – after the first losing season in nine years – has increased criticism toward owner Paul Dolan.

Antonetti said the team swung in free agency, but missed. The backlash was nothing new to him.

“I probably shouldn't be in the chair I'm in if I'm too sensitive to criticism,” he said. “It doesn't really impact us. I think what we're focused on is what's the best thing for us to do for our organization.

“Our objectives haven't changed. If I was going to ask you what our payroll was in 2016, no one cares. What they remembered is that we played in Game 7 of the World Series. Our goal is how do we find a way to win that last game.”

Things are already looking up for Cleveland. Manager Terry Francona is back after being sidelined most of the past two seasons with serious health issues.

As they get comfortable with their new name, the Guardians will deal with growing pains.

Bieber back

Another positive is Bieber, the 2020 Cy Young winner. He's fully recovered after making just 16 starts last season due to a shoulder strain.

The 26-year-old anchors a starting staff featuring Aaron Civale, Zach Plesac, Triston McKenzie and former Fort Wayne TinCaps player Cal Quantrill, who went 7-1 in the second half of last season.

Bieber is under contractual control through 2024, and while the team would like to sign the right-hander to a long-term extension, there doesn't seem to be much momentum for that to happen.

Rookie to watch

Steven Kwan puts the bat on the ball, and that goes a long way for Francona.

“In an age of baseball where swing and miss is pretty prevalent, he doesn't miss a lot,” Francona said. “It's really refreshing.”

The 24-year-old impressed this spring and may be on the opening-day roster. He batted a combined .328 at Double- and Triple-A last season.