Pujols to start in opener

Albert Pujols will be in the starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday in what should be an emotional return to Busch Stadium.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced Monday that Pujols, who signed a $2.5 million contract to return to the club where he became a star, will be the designated hitter for his 22nd straight opening day start. That matches Hank Aaron and Carl Yastrzemski for second-most behind only Pete Rose, who made 23 straight.

“I don't want to set expectations because I like to be surprised, so I'm just going to enjoy it,” Pujols said. “I'm sure it will be emotional for me, and the fans, too. But my focus is on trying to get in the reps I need to get myself ready for this season.”

In other news, the Cardinals placed right-hander Jack Flaherty on the injured list and announced that rookie pitcher Andre Pallante earned the last spot on the 28-man roster following a strong spring.

Meadows traded to Tigers

The Detroit Tigers acquired outfielder Austin Meadows in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for infielder Isaac Paredes and a competitive balance round B pick in the 2022 amateur draft. Meadows, who hit .234 with 27 homers and a career-high 106 RBI last season, is a .260 hitter with 70 homers and 225 RBI over four seasons with the Pirates and Rays. The 2019 All-Star's younger brother, Parker, was selected by Detroit in the second round in 2018. He played for Class A Lakeland and Class A West Michigan last year.

Robinson's 42 in Dodger blue

All major league players, managers, coaches and umpires will wear Jackie Robinson's No. 42 in Dodger blue on April 15, the 75th anniversary of his breaking the major league color barrier. Major League Baseball retired Robinson's number in 1997 and all uniformed personnel have worn 42 on Jackie Robinson Day since 2009, but this will be the first time the numbers all will be in the color of Robinson's Dodgers. A 75th anniversary logo will appear on umpires' uniforms.

Former Dodger Tommy Davis dies

Tommy Davis, a two-time National League batting champion who won three World Series titles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 83.

Davis won consecutive batting titles in 1962, when he hit .346 and led the NL in hits and RBI, and 1963, when he hit .326. His 230 hits and 153 RBI in 1962 are Dodger records. He won World Series titles in 1959, 1963 and 1965. He had a career .294 average in 1,999 games with 153 home runs and 1,052 RBI.