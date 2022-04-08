Morton sharp in return from broken leg, Braves top Reds 7-6

ATLANTA  Charlie Morton allowed only two hits while pitching into the sixth inning while returning from a broken leg, Travis d'Arnaud drove in three runs and the Atlanta Braves held off the Cincinnati Reds 7-6 Friday night.

Asked to hold a 7-3 lead, new Braves closer Kenley Jansen gave up three ninth-inning runs in his Atlanta debut.

Jansen walked Joey Votto and gave up a single to Tyler Stephenson to open the inning. With two outs, Kyle Farmer hit an RBI single and Jake Fraley had a two-run single before Jansen retired Jonathan India on a flyball.

D'Arnaud had two hits, including a two-run single in Atlantas five-run third inning. Matt Olson had three hits.

Morton (1-0) was in top form after suffering a broken right leg when struck by a comebacker in Game 1 of the Braves' World Series win over Houston. The 38-year-old righty retired the first 12 batters and allowed two runs with five strikeouts with one walk in 5 1/3 innings.

The Braves took advantage of seven walks by Reds pitchers.

Reds rookie Reiver Sanmartin (0-1) lasted only 2 1/3 innings, and his five walks led to his early exit. Sanmartin allowed five runs on four hits, including a run-scoring double by Adam Duvall in Atlanta's big third inning.

Jeff Hoffman, who replaced Sanmartin, allowed d'Arnaud's two-run single and a run-scoring single by Orlando Arcia.

Morton threw four perfect innings before Votto led off the fifth with a single up the middle. Nick Senzel doubled and Mike Moustakas had a sacrifice fly.

For the first time at Truist Park, an umpire announced a replay review decision to fans. Following a review of the play, crew chief Jerry Layne announced Senzel made a catch of Ozzie Albies' second-inning liner in center field.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: Manager David Bell said LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) felt great while throwing 35 pitches in a simulated game. Minor's next step could be a minor league rehab assignment unless he first throws another simulated game next week. ... RHPs Daniel Duarte and Alexis Diaz made their major league debuts, each pitching a scoreless inning.

Braves: LHP Tucker Davidson may be the most likely candidate to serve as the sixth starter in the rotation on Tuesday against Washington. Manager Brian Snitker said we plan on slotting someone in but hasn't named the starter.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Kyle Wright, who carries an ugly 6.56 ERA in his first 21 regular-season games, including 14 starts, over four seasons will face Reds RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (9-6, 4.74 ERA in 2021) in Saturday night's third game of the four-game series.