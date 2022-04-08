Rookie Witt delivers key hit in Royals' win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Bobby Witt Jr. searched the crowd for his family before his highly anticipated big league debut Thursday, finally spotting them in the sea of Kansas City Royals fans that had bundled up for a blustery opening day.

“I don't know if they were even paying attention to me,” Witt admitted later.

Everyone was paying attention to him by the end.

After going hitless in his first three at-bats, Witt roped a double down the left-field line with two outs in the eighth inning to spur the Royals to a 3-1 victory over the rechristened Cleveland Guardians.

“You couldn't have scripted that any better,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said with a grin. “This isn't one he's going to forget, and I probably won't, either.”

In a matchup of former Cy Young Award winners, Cleveland ace Shane Bieber and erstwhile Royals star Zach Greinke dueled to a 1-all stalemate before turning the game over to the bullpens.

It remained tied until the eighth, when the Royals' Michael Taylor walked off Triston McKenzie (0-1) and then took second on Nicky Lopez's sacrifice bunt. McKenzie struck out Whit Merrifield before Witt, regarded as the No. 1 prospect in the game, doubled down the left-field line to give Kansas City its first lead.

Andrew Benintendi drove in Witt, giving Royals reliever Scott Barlow (1-0) a cushion. And after a perfect eighth, Barlow struck out Myles Straw with runners on the corners in the ninth to end it.

National

CARDINALS 9, PIRATES 0: In St. Louis, Adam Wainwright pitched six scoreless innings, and Tyler O'Neill hit a three-run homer and drove in five to lead St. Louis.

Yadier Molina threw out a runner trying to steal second in the first game of his final big league season, and Nolan Arenado and Tommy Edman also homered for the Cardinals.

The Pirates had just six hits and lost budding star Ke'Bryan Hayes to left forearm spasms in the first inning – just hours after news began to spread that Hayes had agreed to a $70 million, eight-year deal. Norwell graduate Josh VanMeter stuck out in his only plate appearance in his Pirates debut.

Fans stood and cheered Albert Pujols for nearly a full minute prior to his first at-bat, a flyout to left in the first inning. The 42-year-old played 11 seasons in St. Louis (2001 to 2011) and helped the Cardinals to a pair of World Series championships before leaving to join the Los Angeles Angels.

Pujols, who signed a one-year deal with St. Louis last month, was 0 for 5.