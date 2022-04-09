Báez delivers winner in debut with Tigers

DETROIT – Javier Báez provided a quick return on Detroit's big investment.

Báez wound up with a winning RBI single on a game-ending replay reversal in his Motor City debut, and the Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Friday at Comerica Park.

With two out after newly acquired Austin Meadows tripled, Báez hit a drive to right off Liam Hendriks that sent AJ Pollock back to the wall. Pollock appeared to make a juggling catch, but the ball struck the wall before going off the outfielder's glove.

The Tigers started celebrating as they realized what happened, and the opening-day crowd joined in after umpire Marvin Hudson announced the reversal of the call.

In a quest to be relevant, the Tigers made a splash four months ago by signing Báez to a $140 million contract to add a desperately needed shortstop. They made many other moves, including acquiring Meadows in a trade from Tampa Bay on Monday after Riley Greene broke his right foot.

“They've added a couple pieces that makes their lineup significantly harder to pitch to,” Hendriks said. “Two of those guys were the reason for the walk-off.”

Eric Haase hit a solo homer off Hendriks (0-1) earlier in the ninth to knot the score at 4.

“With the moves made this year, the Tigers are here to win,” Haase said.

Chicago's Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking solo homer off Gregory Soto (1-0) in the top of the ninth.

The defending AL Central champion White Sox scored a run in the first inning and two more in the second against the Tigers, who were held scoreless until the sixth.

Miguel Cabrera's 2,988th career hit pulled Detroit into a 3-all tie in the eighth that didn't last long. Four pitches into the ninth, Vaughn hit a soaring shot just inside the left-field foul pole off Soto.

Hendriks was one of five pitchers that Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa used in relief of Lucas Giolito, whose dominant day was cut short by injury.

The 6-foot-6 right-hander struck out six in four innings of one-hit ball before departing with abdominal tightness on his left side.

“I'm concerned because he felt something,” La Russa said.

In his Detroit debut, lefty Eduardo Rodriguez started the game by striking out Pollock before giving up a pair of two-out walks and allowing a run on Eloy Jiménez's single.

The White Sox took a 3-0 lead in the second inning with more two-out runs on Pollock's single and Luis Robert's double.

Rodriguez gave up four hits, struck out two and walked two in four innings in his first game after signing a $70 million contract.