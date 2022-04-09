Yanks rally, beat Red Sox in 11

NEW YORK – Josh Donaldson capped his Yankees debut with an RBI single in the 11th inning to lift New York over the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Friday.

Trailing 3-0 before ace Gerrit Cole got a single out, the Yankees rallied against their longtime rival.

Xander Bogaerts put the Red Sox ahead 5-4 in the 10th with an RBI single against winner Michael King – Bogaerts' his third hit of the game. Pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres tied it in the bottom half with a sacrifice fly off Ryan Brasier.

Donaldson, acquired from Minnesota last month, grounded a single up the middle against rookie Kutter Crawford leading off the 11th. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who started the inning as the automatic runner at second base, scored.

National

BRAVES 7, REDS 6: In Atlanta, Charlie Morton allowed only two hits while pitching into the sixth inning in his return from a broken leg, and Travis d'Arnaud drove in three runs to lead Atlanta.

Asked to hold a 7-3 lead, new Braves closer Kenley Jansen gave up three ninth-inning runs in his Atlanta debut.

Jansen walked Joey Votto and gave up a single to Tyler Stephenson to open the inning. With two outs, Kyle Farmer hit an RBI single and Jake Fraley had a two-run single before Jansen retired Jonathan India on a fly ball.

D'Arnaud had two hits, including a two-run single in Atlanta's five-run third inning. Matt Olson had three hits.

Morton (1-0) was in top form after suffering a broken right leg when struck by a comebacker in Game 1 of the Braves' World Series win over Houston. The 38-year-old righty retired the first 12 batters and allowed two runs with five strikeouts with one walk in 51/3 innings.

DODGERS 5, ROCKIES 3: In Denver, Freddie Freeman reached base three times to help Los Angeles win in his Dodgers debut.

Freeman struck out in his first at-bat. He was then hit by a pitch, walked and lined a sharp single before taking a called third strike in the eighth.

The first baseman and 2020 NL MVP signed a six-year, $162 million deal with Los Angeles after leading Atlanta to a World Series championship last season.

Colorado's big offseason acquisition, Kris Bryant, had a double and a walk but struck out against Craig Kimbrel with a runner on to end the game.