White Sox's starter stays hot vs. Tigers

DETROIT – Dylan Cease remained unbeaten in 10 career starts against Detroit, and Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer that led the Chicago White Sox over the Tigers 5-2 Saturday.

Cease (1-0) gave up one run and two hits in five-plus innings with eight strikeouts and three walks. He is 9-0 against the Tigers.

“I don't want to jinx myself, but the results have been good so far,” Cease said.

Cease said he relied upon his slider more than usual.

“I feel like I was kind of a one-trick pony a little bit with the slider,” he said. “That was the pitch I had the best feel for. Sometimes, you have those games where you just have to compete with what you've got.”

Eloy Jiménez hit a two-run single with two outs in the first. José Abreu had two hits and scored twice for the White Sox, who rebounded from a 5-3 opening-day defeat.

Detroit's Casey Mize (0-1) gave up four runs and seven hits in five-plus innings.

ROYALS 1, GUARDIANS 0, 10 inn.: In Kansas City, Missouri, rookie Bobby Witt Jr. made an eye-popping play at third base to nail a runner at the plate in the top of the 10th inning, then Adalberto Mondesi's RBI single in the bottom half lifted Kansas City.

With a runner at third and one out in the Cleveland 10th, Oscar Mercado hit a hard grounder down the line that looked like it might break the scoreless tie.

But Witt skidded to his knees to the snare the ball. All in one motion, he made an off-balance throw home to catcher Salvador Perez, who tagged out Owen Miller.

Kyle Isabel began the bottom half as the automatic runner at second base and moved to third on a single by Hunter Dozier. Mondesi followed with his single to center off Emmanuel Clase (0-1).

National

BRAVES 2, REDS 1: In Atlanta, Kyle Wright picked up a World Series ring along with many of his Atlanta teammates, then pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings to lead the Braves.

Atlanta won its second straight following an opening-day loss, moving over .500 at 2-1. Last year, the Braves didn't have a winning record until they were 57-56 on Aug. 8. They sprinted to their first title since 1995, capped by a six-game Series victory over the Houston Astros.

Wright (1-0) struck out six and walked one. He retired 10 consecutive batters before walking Tommy Pham to open the seventh.

CARDINALS 6, PIRATES 2: In St. Louis, Nolan Arenado hit three doubles and a single, and Paul DeJong homered as St. Louis won without manager Oliver Marmol.

Marmol was at Busch Stadium before the game and diagnosed with the flu. He tested negative for COVID-19 and left the ballpark, and bench coach Skip Schumaker filled in.

Arenado drove in three runs in his second four-hit game since being traded to St. Louis before the 2021 season.