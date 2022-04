One-time Cubs fan helps Brewers win

CHICAGO – Mike Brosseau cheered for the Chicago Cubs as a kid growing up in Northwest Indiana. He estimated that he went to about 50 games at Wrigley Field as a fan.

So yeah, Sunday was a super fun day.

Brosseau's first career pinch-hit homer snapped a tie in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cubs 5-4 for their first victory of the season.

“I came here a lot. Full circle now playing here,” Brosseau said.

Brosseau was acquired by Milwaukee in a November trade with Tampa Bay. He had never played at Wrigley as a major leaguer before appearing in the Brewers' first two games.

With his parents and some high school friends in the stands for the series finale, the 28-year-old infielder put Milwaukee in front with a drive to center against Daniel Norris (0-1) for his first hit with his new team.

“Really cool. Yeah, definitely,” Brosseau said. “Kind of looking back on it now after it set a little bit, you can kind of see how cool of a story (it is).”

Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez also went deep to help the reigning NL Central champions overcome a shaky performance by starter Freddy Peralta. Christian Yelich had two hits and drove in a run.

After Brosseau connected, Milwaukee's bullpen took over.

Brad Boxberger (1-0) worked the seventh, stranding a runner on third when Jonathan Villar was retired on a close call at first base that was upheld by a replay review. Devin Williams then got three outs before Josh Hader pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save.

“It's one of our strengths, to try to shorten games and have those guys be really solid at the end of games,” manager Craig Counsell said.

Seiya Suzuki hit his first major league homer for Chicago, and Marcus Stroman pitched five effective innings in his Cubs debut.

The Cubs were trying to go 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

With two outs and runners on first and second in the first, Suzuki drove a 3-1 pitch from Peralta halfway up the bleachers in left-center field. Suzuki, who signed an $85 million, five-year contract with the Cubs last month, also had three RBI during Saturday's 9-0 win.

Stroman, who finalized a $71 million, three-year contract with Chicago on Dec. 1, gave up one run and two hits, delighting the crowd of 32,858 on a sunny afternoon.

Stroman called the atmosphere “pretty electric.”

“The energy from the second I stepped out there on the field was amazing,” he said. “To see everyone come out and get there early is the energy I look to pitch off all year.”

The right-hander exited with a 3-1 lead, but the Brewers jumped all over Jesse Chavez in the sixth. Yelich doubled home Adames, and Tellez hit a one-out drive to right-center for his first homer of the season.

The Cubs tied it at 4 on two wild pitches by Jake Cousins with two outs in the bottom half, but the Brewers went ahead to stay on Brosseau's 17th career homer.

Peralta, who went 10-5 with a 2.81 ERA for Milwaukee last year, gave up three hits, struck out six and walked four in four innings.