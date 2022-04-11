Reds' top prospect wins in his debut

ATLANTA – Hunter Greene felt a bit anxious before making his first career start. Even so, the hard-throwing phenom had no trouble settling down early.

“Honestly, it felt like just another game,” he said. “It's great to have that. Obviously you have butterflies, and I think that's important. It means you care. It means you want to do well.”

Greene won his major league debut, Kyle Farmer hit a two-run single in a five-run third inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 on Sunday.

Greene (1-0) lived up to his billing as a top prospect with overpowering velocity. He regularly touched 100 mph on the radar gun, topped out at 102 in the fourth and was still hitting triple digits in his final inning. The right-hander gave up three runs, four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings.

“I felt great out there,” Greene said. “I felt like I was at home. A lot of people don't look up, but I looked up as soon as I got out there. I wanted to take it all in and enjoy it, but I felt really comfortable out there.”

The Reds took a 5-0 lead in the third. Jonathan India walked and scored from first when Tyler Naquin doubled to the right-field corner. Braves starter Ian Anderson (0-1) loaded the bases on a pair of walks, giving up two more runs on a forceout and Colin Moran's single. Sean Newcomb then gave up a two-run single to Farmer.

PIRATES 9, CARDINALS 4: In St. Louis, Michael Chavis hit a go-ahead grand slam as Pittsburgh overcame a three-run deficit to win its first game of the season.

Chavis made his first start of the season and homered off left-hander Steven Matz (0-1), who gave up seven runs and nine hits over three innings in his first start since signing a $44 million, four-year contract.

American

WHITE SOX 10, TIGERS 1: In Detroit, Tim Anderson hit two doubles and a single in his return from a two-game suspension as Chicago cruised.

Andrew Vaughn homered and drove in four runs for the White Sox, who won twice in the season-opening three-game series.

Anderson sat out the first two games as a penalty for making contact with an umpire on Sept. 27.

GUARDIANS 17, ROYALS 3: In Kansas City, Missouri, rookie Steve Kwan went 5 for 5 as Cleveland won for the first time as the Guardians.

Oscar Mercado hit a grand slam during a five-RBI performance and former Fort Wayne TinCaps player Owen Miller drove in a career-high four runs. Cleveland had lost its first two games since changing this season to the Guardians from the Indians, its name since 1915.