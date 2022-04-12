Báez's 2-run home run lifts Tigers over Red Sox

DETROIT – Javier Báez smashed a pitch over the fence and make a slick play in the field.

When the Detroit Tigers signed the two-time All-Star shortstop to a $140 million, six-year contact last winter, they were banking on him having a lot of games just like that.

Báez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning and made a diving stop and throw from one knee for an out in the second, leading Detroit to a 3-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

“Javy made a big-time play at shortstop and got a hit we needed,” said Miguel Cabrera, who had a sacrifice fly and two hits to pull within nine of the 3,000th of his career. “It was a big game for us after losing two to the White Sox.”

Báez sent a 396-foot shot to left off Ryan Brasier that scored Austin Meadows, bringing home two players who are part of a new-look team that is hoping to contend.

Michael Fulmer (1-0) pitched the eighth and Gregory Soto closed the game for Detroit's first save of the season.

Austin Davis (0-1) took the loss after giving up one run and two hits in one inning.

GUARDIANS 10, ROYALS 7: In Kansas City, Missouri, Guardians rookie Steven Kwan kept up a historic start to his big league career with a bases-loaded triple, becoming the first player to reach base at least three times in each of his first four games while leading Cleveland.

Kwan, who went 5 for 5 and safely reached six times a day earlier, finished the series 9 for 13, got on base in 15 of 19 plate appearances and scored four times. His three RBI in the eighth inning Monday were the first of his career.

Oscar Mercado added a two-run homer for the Guardians, who had scored just once over the first two games of the series but piled up 27 runs over the last two to split the season-opening set.

Former TinCaps pitcher Logan Allen (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief in his first appearance of the season.

ORIOLES 2, BREWERS 0: In Baltimore, Cedric Mullins hit a two-run single, and Bruce Zimmermann pitched four sharp innings as Baltimore won for the first time this season.

On the 30th anniversary of its inaugural season, Camden Yards looked noticeably different after the wall in left field was pushed back and made taller in the offseason. The new dimensions weren't a factor in this game, though.

Mullins singled with the bases loaded in the second as Baltimore won for the first time this season after being swept in a three-game series at Tampa Bay.

PHILLIES 5, METS 4: In Philadelphia, J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles that helped Philadelphia rally past New York.

The Phillies trailed 4-0 before they scored five runs in the eighth against two Mets relievers.

BLUE JAYS 3, YANKEES 0: In New York, George Springer hit a go-ahead, two-run homer and added a RBI double to lead Toronto.

Alek Manoah (1-0) gave up one hit over six innings.