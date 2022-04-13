Ramirez, rookie Kwan lead Guardians past Reds

CINCINNATI – José Ramírez hit a grand slam in the ninth inning and drove in six runs, remarkable rookie Steven Kwan reached base three more times and the Cleveland Guardians spoiled Cincinnati's home opener by beating the Reds 10-5 Tuesday.

Kwan has now reached base at least three times in all five games of his major league career. The 24-year-old outfielder kept up his super start with a single, two walks and a sacrifice fly.

“He's got his head screwed on tight,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “I checked some of his interviews, because I wanted to see. We're pretty high on his ability to handle all this. That won't be an issue.”

Kwan is batting 10 for 15 since making his debut on opening day. He has reached base in 18 of 24 plate appearances, the most times for any player in his first five games since 1901.

“As these records don't feel real, I don't think it's going to settle in for a couple weeks,” Kwan said. “It's all a culmination of the hard work over the years and it's awesome to help contribute.”

Andrés Giménez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth inning off Hunter Strickland (0-1). Ramírez, who tripled and singled earlier, capped a six-run burst with his third career slam, connecting against Daniel Duarte for a 10-4 lead.

Cleveland ace Shane Bieber retired the first 10 batters. He didn't give up a hit until Jake Fraley doubled with one out in the sixth, starting a four-run rally that made it 4-all.

Trevor Stephan (1-0) pitched one scoreless inning.

Kwan's sacrifice fly and Ramírez's two-run triple off Tyler Mahle made it 3-0 in the third. Giménez added an RBI triple in the fourth.

Jonathan India hit a two-run double off Bieber in the sixth. Tyler Naquin's two-run homer off reliever Anthony Gose tie it.

RED SOX 5, TIGERS 3: In Detroit, Rafael Devers singled through the open shortstop area with the infield shifted to the right side, driving in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as the Boston overcame a three-run deficit.

Garrett Whitlock (1-0) pitched four hitless innings to win in his first appearance since the Red Sox announced his $18.75 million, four-year contract Sunday.

Hirokazu Sawamura also got two outs in hitless relief of starter Rich Hill, who gave up three runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Devers had a pair of RBI singles, raising his average to .381, and Kiké Hernández doubled twice for the Red Sox.

Detroit's Spencer Torkelson, the top pick of the 2020 amateur draft, doubled in the third inning for his first big league hit after an 0-for-10 start. The ball dropped in right-center, 309 feet from the plate, in front of the glove of diving right fielder Christian Arroyo.

WHITE SOX 3, MARINERS 2: In Chicago, Luis Robert hit his first home run of the season, a tiebreaking drive in the sixth inning as Chicago won its home opener and extended its winning streak to three.

Robert homered off Matt Brash (0-1), a 23-year-old right-hander making his major league debut.

Seattle lost its third straight game after starting with two wins. The Mariners have scored 10 runs: only Baltimore (six) and Milwaukee (nine) began the night with fewer.

Seattle was 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position, getting an RBI single from Jesse Winker with two outs in the ninth off Liam Hendriks, who struck out Mitch Haniger on three pitches for his first save. The Mariners are hitting .156 (7 for 45) with runners in scoring position this season.