Guardians again pummel Reds

CINCINNATI – José Ramírez homered, doubled and drove in three runs – a day after hitting a grand slam and driving in six – and Owen Miller hit two home runs as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 Wednesday for their fourth straight win.

Rookie Steven Kwan went 0 for 4, but drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning that put Cleveland ahead to stay.

“That's why he's hitting second,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “We think he's a pretty good hitter.”

The Guardians have scored 44 runs during their winning streak after producing just one in a combined 19 innings while losing their first two games.

Kwan is 10 for 19 and has reached base in 19 of 29 plate appearances since making his major league debut on opening day. The 24-year-old outfielder had seen 128 pitches this season and taken 42 swings without miss before he couldn't check his swing on a 2-1 offering in the fourth inning from Nick Lodolo, who made his major league debut.

Lodolo (0-1), the seventh overall selection in the 2019 draft, allowed seven hits and five runs with three walks and four strikeouts in four innings.

PIRATES 6, CUBS 2: At Pittsburgh, Ben Gamel hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Ke'Bryan Hayes went 4 for 4 a day after getting a $70 million, eight-year contract and Pittsburgh gained a two-game series split.

Kevin Newman hit a two-run triple in the third for the Pirates, who went 3 for 7 with runners in scoring position, a day after going 0 for 10.

Pittsburgh got to Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks (0-1) for six runs on seven hits and four walks hits in 32/3 innings – three of the players who walked went on to score.

Seiya Suzuki was 1 for 3 with an RBI single in the fourth for the Cubs. In his first season in the major leagues, he is 6 for 20 (.400) with three homers and nine RBIs in six games.

RED SOX 9, TIGERS 7: At Detroit, Jackie Bradley, Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers hit consecutive RBI doubles in the fourth inning to chase former teammate Eduardo Rodriguez, and Boston held on to win the three-game series.

Hansel Robles got out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth by getting Jonathan Schoop to pop up on the infield and retired the side in order in the ninth.

Nathan Eovaldi (1-0) gave up Schoop's solo home run in the first inning and not much else until Akil Baddoo hit a solo homer in the fifth.

WHITE SOX 6, MARINERS 4: At Chicago, Tim Anderson homered and drove in three runs in the rain, and banged-up Chicago won its fourth in a row since its dramatic loss at Detroit on opening day.

Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert also connected, and Dallas Keuchel pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first start of the year.

The White Sox lost two more players in their second home game. Jiménez departed in the fifth with a left ankle bruise, and second baseman Josh Harrison left after seven innings because of lower back stiffness.