Cleveland ready for 1st look at Guardians

CLEVELAND – For decades, Cleveland's home opener has been celebrated like a national holiday. Kids skip school, office workers clear out early and people flock downtown to welcome baseball back after another long winter.

It's long been a day in Cleveland for renewal, hope. A fresh start.

Never more so than this year.

Today, the renamed Guardians will play for the first time at Progressive Field, officially launching a new era for a team known as the Indians since 1915 before a long-debated and fan-dividing name change finally happened last year.

There will be plenty of cheers, and perhaps some grumbling from those still coming to grips with the idea that their favorite baseball team isn't quite the same,

“We know this is going to take time. Change is always hard,” said Alex King, the Guardians' senior vice president of marketing and strategy who spearheaded the name transition. “Change of a team name that has been around for 100-plus years and everyone has grown up with, shared memories with – that's incredibly hard.

“We not only understand that. We empathize with that and we want to try and build new memories, but do it in a way that's meeting our fans where they're at.”

Some of those memories begin taking form today when Oscar winner Tom Hanks, who cut his acting teeth in this city while becoming a fan of the team in the 1970s, tosses a ceremonial first pitch to Larry Doby Jr., whose father broke the American League's color barrier with Cleveland 75 years ago.

There will be a jet flyover and players for the Guardians and San Francisco Giants will all wear No. 42 as Major League Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson Day.

The Guardians have won four straight games and have one of baseball's best early season stories in rookie outfielder Steven Kwan, off to an historic start to his career.

Kwan is certain to receive a rousing ovation from the 29th consecutive opening-day sellout crowd, one that was slower to buy tickets in previous years for a variety of reasons, including the name change.

It's been a challenging journey for Cleveland's franchise, which has received its share of criticism – especially on social media – for the switch from those who felt the team caved to a vocal minority. The ballclub had already ditched the divisive Chief Wahoo logo and was working toward making a name change when the national reckoning on race in 2020 accelerated the process.

The team considered numerous names before landing on Guardians, which is meant to symbolize community strength and is a nod to massive, Art Deco statues that flank the Hope Memorial Bridge near the ballpark.