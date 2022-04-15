Mariners get win over White Sox on windy day

CHICAGO – Jared Kelenic hit a two-run homer off the right-field foul pole in the second inning, and the Seattle Mariners stopped a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on a windy Thursday when popups became adventures.

“It was like we were playing in a tornado,” Kelenic said.

Chicago scored in the fifth after Adam Engel's two-out popup was blown from the middle of the infield into foul territory behind third base and dropped. Engel then reached second when his popup to the first-base side came back and kicked off the mitt of catcher Cal Raleigh in front of the plate for an error.

Jake Burger followed with a popup over the mound that drifted to the left side and fell for an RBI single, bouncing off the arms of shortstop J.P. Crawford, who tried for a basket catch with his back to the plate on the infield dirt.

“You see the ball change five different directions when it's in the air, it's tough to determine where it's going to come down,” Burger said.

Logan Gilbert (1-0) allowed an unearned run and four hits in five innings, and four pitchers followed with an inning each of hitless relief.

Andrés Muñoz struck out the side on 14 pitches in the sixth, reaching 102.8 and 102.5 mph, Seattle's fastest pitches since Statcast began tracking in 2015.

Drew Steckenrider worked around a walk in the seventh, Diego Castillo pitched a perfect eighth and Paul Sewald threw a 1-2-3 ninth.

Chicago didn't get a hit after Tim Anderson's two-out single in the fifth.

Cal Raleigh homered off Bennett Sousa in the seventh and Mitch Haniger hit another home run against José Ruiz in the eighth, both taking advantage of 30 mph wind blowing out to left field.

Jimmy Lambert (0-1) gave up two runs and two hits in three innings. He walked Eugenio Suárez before Kelenic's blast off the right-field post.

“The four-pitch walk before that was the killer,” Lambert said. “Leadoff walks and two-out walks, they'll always come back to bite you. It's basic baseball. Never fails.”

National

BREWERS 5, CARDINALS 1: In Milwaukee, Brandon Woodruff threw five shutout innings and Omar Narváez homered and doubled as Milwaukee opened its home schedule with a win over St. Louis.

Woodruff struck out two and allowed just three hits and a walk to bounce back after losing his first start 9-0 to the Cubs.

The two-time All-Star worked 32/3 innings in the Cubs game and gave up seven runs, matching a career high.

Woodruff threw 65 of his 89 pitches for strikes. He faced his only serious trouble in the third inning but got out of the bases-loaded jam by retiring Tyler O'Neill on a shallow fly to right.

The Brewers gave Woodruff an early lead by scoring four runs in the first three innings off Adam Wainwright (1-1), who struck out seven and allowed eight hits and two walks in 41/3 innings.