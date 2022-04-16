Giants' Rodón spoils Guardians' home debut

CLEVELAND  The Cleveland Guardians lost in their first home game using their new name as Carlos Rodón gave up one run in seven innings and Joey Bart hit a two-run homer in the eighth to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 4-1 victory Friday night.

Rodón (1-0) struck out nine, giving up two hits and a pair of walks as the Giants won their third straight. Brandon Crawford and Joc Pederson added solo homers, and Camilo Doval pitched the ninth for his second save.

Cleveland was known as the Indians from 1915 to 2021 before its rebranding.

The Guardians pulled within 2-1 in the seventh on Owen Millers sacrifice fly that scored José Ramírez, but Ramírez committed a throwing error in the eighth that led to two unearned runs on Barts homer off Anthony Castro.

Ramírez doubled in the ninth for his 1,000th hit, and Miller doubled in the second for his eighth extra-base hit in five starts this season. Cleveland was limited to three hits and two walks by San Francisco.

Guardians starter Zach Plesac (0-1) worked 51/3 innings, giving up Crawfords shot to right in the second and Pedersons blast to center in the fifth. Cleveland had won four in a row after starting the season with two losses.

Rookie Steven Kwan, who reached base 19 times and batted .526 in the first six games, was hit on the helmet by a pitch from Rodón in the fourth. He remained in the game and was 0 for 3.

Clevelands Josh Naylor went 0 of 3 in his first game since June 27, 2021, when he broke his right ankle and fibula in a collision with Ernie Clement.

Larry Doby Jr., whose father was the first Black player in the American League with Cleveland, was part of the pregame ceremony on Jackie Robinson Day. Robinson broke the color barrier in baseball in 1947, paving the way for Doby later that season.

WHITE SOX 3, RAYS 2: In Chicago, rookie slugger Jake Burger had a solo homer and an RBI single, and Dylan Cease dominated into the sixth inning to lead Chicago.

Cease (2-0) struck out eight and gave up just one run over 52/3 innings. Gavin Sheets and Leury Garcia each doubled and scored, and Chicago improved to 5-2 for its best start since 2016.

Ji-Man Choi and Yandy Diaz doubled in runs off reliever Aaron Bummer in Tampa Bays third straight loss.

Cease gave up three hits and two walks. The right-hander threw 91 pitches before Bummer entered with two outs in the sixth and Brandon Lowe on first. Choi and Diaz hit consecutive doubles to get Tampa Bay on the board.

Burger, 26, was a first-round pick in 2017 but didnt play at all between 2018-20 due to injuries and the pandemic. He reached the majors last year for 15 games and now has a pair of two-hit games in five appearances this season.

TIGERS 2, ROYALS 1: In Kansas City, Missouri, rookie Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run home run and Miguel Cabrera doubled for his 2,995th career hit to lead Detroit.