Abreu's 1st homer helps White Sox down Rays

CHICAGO  José Abreu homered for the first time this season, closer Liam Hendriks left the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Saturday.

Michael Kopech threw five solid innings, and Yasmani Grandal singled away from the shift to put Chicago ahead in the sixth. Eloy Jiménez and Tim Anderson added two hits apiece for the White Sox, who have won six of seven and are off to a 6-2 start for the first time since 2016 despite several key injuries.

Weve got a good group of guys in here, Hendriks said.

Wander Franco doubled for the reigning AL East champion Rays, who have lost four straight after beginning the season 3-0.

Were 4-5 for a reason, manager Kevin Cash said. A lot of it is because we havent been as crisp on defense, weve been running into outs. That is a little uncharacteristic for this club, but were going to work hard to get it right.

Hendriks struck out Taylor Walls in the ninth for his fourth save after intentionally walking pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi to load the bases. Hendriks also got the save in a 3-2 win Friday night.

Kopech gave up an unearned run and a hit, struck out five and walked two in his first career appearance against the Rays. The right-hander has moved to the rotation after making 40 bullpen appearances and four starts last year, his first full major league season.

Reynaldo López (2-0) allowed a run in an inning.

Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, gave up two runs and four hits in five innings.

ROYALS 3, TIGERS 1: In Kansas City, Missouri, Hunter Dozier homered to break a tie in the sixth to lift Kansas City.

After Carlos Santana walked with one out, Dozier lifted an 0-2 pitch from Will Vest (0-1) into the left field bleachers for his first home run of the year.

Collin Snider (2-0), the first of four Royals relievers, picked up the victory getting five outs. Josh Staumont earned the clubs first save of the season as Kansas City snapped a five-game losing streak.

Tigers star shortstop Javier Baez was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 13, with a right thumb injury initially suffered during an opening day celebration.

Detroit starter Matt Manning left the game after two innings with right shoulder discomfort.

GIANTS 4, GUARDIANS 2: In Cleveland, Brandon Belt scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded grounder by Wilmer Flores in the eighth inning to lift San Francisco.

With one out, Flores hit a sharp grounder that second baseman Ernie Clement stopped before forcing out Brandon Crawford at second. But shortstop Amed Rosario had to delay his throw to first when first baseman Owen Miller was late getting back to the bag.

Austin Slater subsequently scored on a wild pitch by Nick Sandlin (0-1) to extend San Franciscos lead to two. Belt went 2 for 5 with a pair of RBI for the Giants, who have won four in a row and are atop the NL West.

Dominic Leone (1-0) worked a scoreless seventh for the win, and Jake McGee earned his first save of the season.