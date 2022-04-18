Suzuki's homer helps Cubs win

DENVER – Seiya Suzuki hit his fourth home run to extend an impressive start to his major league career, and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Sunday.

Willson Contreras also went deep for the Cubs. Nick Madrigal had three hits and Nico Hoerner drove in two runs.

Suzuki is batting .400 and has hit safely in eight straight games with an at-bat. The 27-year-old outfielder from Japan has reached base in all nine games with the Cubs.

“To me what has stood out is just how calm the at-bats are,” manager David Ross said. “You hear about the plate discipline and the contact, but just being able to find his pitches and not chase outside the strike zone with the velocity that's here and some of the nasty stuff that he's faced has been really impressive.”

Rowan Wick (1-0) won in relief, and David Robertson earned his third save.

Ryan McMahon homered for the Rockies.

DODGERS 9, REDS 1: In Los Angeles, Freddie Freeman had four hits and three RBI, and Andrew Heaney struck out 11 over six innings of one-hit ball in a scoreless home debut as Los Angeles completed a four-game sweep.

Max Muncy, Will Smith and Chris Taylor had RBI doubles during a seven-run fourth for the Dodger, who have won six straight. The Dodgers hadn't swept the Reds in a four-game home series since April 14-17, 1975 – exactly 47 years ago.

Tyler Naquin had an RBI single in the eighth for the Reds, who have lost six in a row to start the season at an NL-worst 2-8.

BREWERS 6, CARDINALS 5: In Milwaukee, Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning as Milwaukee won on a day St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols hit his 681st career home run.

Pujols hit a three-run shot in the third inning off Aaron Ashby that tied the game at 3.

The Brewers regained the lead in the fourth on Willy Adames' bases-loaded walk and held on from there.

Taylor's seventh-inning double made it 6-3.

RAYS 9, WHITE SOX 3: In Chicago, Randy Arozarena doubled twice and finished with three hits as Tampa stopped a four-game slide.

Manuel Margot also had three hits for the Rays, including a double. Bishop Luers graduate Kevin Kiermaier and Francisco Mejia each drove in two runs. Wander Franco added an RBI double as Tampa Bay pulled away with a four-run eighth inning.

Margot, Kiermaier and Yandy Diaz had RBI in a four-run first when the Rays jumped on shaky Chicago starter Vince Velasquez.

GIANTS 8, GUARDIANS 1: In Cleveland, Thairo Estrada homered and drove in four runs as San Francisco completed a three-game sweep.

Estrada hit a two-run homer off Aaron Civale (0-1) in the second inning and Brandon Belt added a two-run shot in the seventh as the Giants won their fifth straight.

Alex Wood (1-0) gave up just four hits without a run over five innings before turning it over to San Francisco's bullpen.

The Guardians managed just six hits and were held to four runs in their first series at home after entering the weekend leading the majors in scoring.