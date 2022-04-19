Suzuki gets hit as Cubs top Rays

CHICAGO – Rookie Seiya Suzuki extended his hitting streak to nine games, tying Akinori Iwamura for the longest by a Japanese-born player at the start of a major league career, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on a cold Tuesday night.

Suzuki singled to left to lead off the fourth inning, matching the mark that Iwamura set with the Rays in 2007 and tying Andy Pafko's record for a Cubs player at the start of his career, set in 1943. Suzuki was thrown out by left fielder Randy Arozarena trying to stretch his hit to a double, a call upheld in a video review.

Suzuki is batting .429 after a 2 for 3 night.

Ian Happ's RBI single in the eighth against Jeffrey Springs broke a 2-2 tie and drove in Suzuki, who was hit by a pitch from Jason Adam (0-1) to lead off the inning.

Frank Schwindel homered to right in the eighth off Javy Guerra, who made his Tampa Bay debut, one day after he was acquired from San Diego for cash.

BREWERS 6, PIRATES 1: In Milwaukee, Christian Yelich belted a grand slam for his first homer of the season to lead Milwaukee.

Yelich's two-out slam capped a five-run rally off Pirates starter Zach Thompson (0-1) in the fourth inning. The 429-foot blast was Yelich's fourth career grand slam.

It was an encouraging sign for the 2018 NL MVP, who has struggled the last two seasons after leading the league in batting average, slugging percentage and OPS during each of his first two years in Milwaukee. Yelich batted .248 and homered nine times in 475 plate appearances last year after hitting .205 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Eric Lauer (1-0) gave up one run and five hits in six innings while striking out five and walking one. Pittsburgh got its only run in the fourth on rookie Diego Castillo's first career homer, which came one pitch after Castillo swung at a slider from Lauer that hit him in the knee.

Milwaukee's Jandel Gustave, Hoby Milner and José Ureña each pitched one inning of scoreless relief.

TWINS 8, RED SOX 3: In Boston, Jorge Polanco and Kyle Garlick hit early two-run homers over the Green Monster to back Dylan Bundy and carry Minnesota in Boston's annual Patriots' Day game.

The game started at 11:11 a.m. EDT, played in conjunction with the 126th Boston Marathon, which ended about one mile from Fenway Park.

Polanco added a two-run single in a four-run eighth inning, and Gio Urshela had three singles for the Twins, who won the final two games of the series for a four-game split.

Christian Vázquez hit a solo homer, and Xander Bogaerts had three hits with an RBI for the Red Sox.

Polanco hit his drive into the second row of seats off starter Rich Hill (0-1) that made it 4-0 in the third.

Hill was pitching three days after his 94-year-old father, Lloyd Sr., passed away. His dad ran 37 Boston Marathons.

“We want to send our thoughts to Rich across the way,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said before the game. “I'm sure it'll be an emotional and very meaningful day for him.”

Hill gave up four runs and six hits in 42/3 innings.