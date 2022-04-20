Yankees bullpen sharp after Cole struggles

DETROIT – Gerrit Cole lasted a career-low 12/3 innings, and Clarke Schmidt combined with four relievers to pitch three-hit shutout ball and lead the New York Yankees over the Detroit Tigers 4-2 Tuesday night in a series opener.

Cole matched his career high of five walks and allowed two runs and one hit, throwing just 37 of 68 pitches for strikes.

Starting the third season of a $324 million, nine-year contract, the 31-year-old right-hander has a 6.35 ERA in three starts and has pitched into the sixth inning just once.

Miguel Cabrera singled off Cole to lead off the second, his 2,996th hit.

New York's bullpen got 22 outs without allowing a run. Schmidt (1-2) led the way, giving up two hits in 31/3 innings for his first major league win.

Wandy Peralta got five outs, Clay Holmes two and Miguel Castro and Aroldis Chapman three each, with Chapman pitching a perfect ninth for his second save and ending a game that dragged for 3 hours, 59 minutes on a cold night.

Tigers starter Tyler Alexander (0-1) gave up two unearned runs, one hit and two walks in one inning, throwing 42 pitches for three outs.

New York was 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position before DJ LeMahieu lined an opposite-field RBI single to right in the ninth off Joe Jiménez. The Yankees are hitting .163 (16 for 98) RISP this season.

In the second, Isiah Kiner-Falefa walked, stole second and took third when Rony Garcia spiked a pitch into the grass in front of the mound. Garcia left with a cracked fingernail and Will Vest allowed a sacrifice fly to Aaron Hicks to make it 3-0.

Cabrera led off the second with his 2,996th hit, and after Spencer Torkelson lined out, Cole walked three straight batters to force in a run. Robbie Grossman followed with a sacrifice fly. Cole threw 45 pitches, his career high for an inning, before Schmidt relieved.

RAYS 6, CUBS 5: In Chicago, Wander Franco hit his first homer of the season, a two-run bomb to left-center in the third inning to lead Tampa Bay.

Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki walked three times, but his nine-game hitting streak came to an end. That left him tied with Akinori Iwamura for the longest hitting streak by a Japanese-born player to start a career.

Playing at Wrigley Field for the first time, Franco finished 3-for-5, including the homer that put the Rays ahead 3-0.

Tampa Bay reliever Josh Fleming got the win. Andrew Kittredge retired the final six Chicago batters for his second save.

CARDINALS 5, MARLINS 1: In Miami, Albert Pujols had two hits and scored twice to lead St. Louis.

Adam Wainwright (2-1) pitched 52/3 effective innings. He gave up one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Tommy Edman tripled, singled and drove in two runs, and Paul Goldschmidt also had two hits for St. Louis.

Marlins' starter Jesús Luzardo gave up five runs and seven hits in 41/3 innings. Luzardo (0-1) struck out three and walked two.

Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 307th start together, surpassing the Chicago White Sox battery of Red Faber and Ray Schalk for third most all-time.

BREWERS 5, PIRATES 2: In Milwaukee, Corbin Burnes struck out 10 and allowed two runs in seven innings to earn his first win of the season as Milwaukee won its third straight. The Brewers won being held to a season-low three hits. The Pirates had a season-low four hits.

Rowdy Tellez and former TinCaps player Hunter Renfroe homered for the Brewers. Daniel Vogelbach and former TinCaps player Josh VanMeter, a Norwell graduate, had solo shots for the Pirates.

Burnes (1-0) gave up four hits and didn't walk anybody.