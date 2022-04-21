Rays do plenty in beating rain, Cubs

CHICAGO – Wednesday seemed like something of a race, with the Rays and Cubs battling not only each other but also the looming arrival of heavy rain that threatened to delay, interrupt or even postpone the game.

The Rays jumped out to an early lead and came out ahead on both ends.

A four-run first inning put them in command early, and they built that into an 8-2 lead when play was suspended midway through the sixth inning and eventually, after an hour delay, halted.

The win – games are considered official after five complete innings – improved the Rays to 7-6 as they completed their challenging season-opening stretch of 13 games in 13 days.

The Rays, who scored only six first-inning runs total through 12 games, got four in the first Wednesday, matching their season most for any frame.

The Cubs got within 5-2 in the third, ending an inefficient night for Rays starter Drew Rasmussen, who threw 79 pitches to get nine outs.

The Rays kept adding on, with three more in the fifth.

Fort Wayne native Kevin Kiermaier, who exchanged lineup cards before the game with his brother Dan, the Cubs' heads groundskeeper, got his first hit of the family reunion series, slapping a double just inside the third-base line to score Mejia.

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 2: In Milwaukee, Brandon Woodruff (2-1) allowed one hit in six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, Rowdy Tellez homered for the second straight day and Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep and extended its winning steak to four.

Josh Hader earned his sixth save in six tries. Tellez hit a go-ahead homer off Mitch Keller (0-3).

GUARDIANS 11-2, WHITE SOX 1-1: In Cleveland, José Ramírez hit his second grand slam of the season in the opener, then had an RBI double in the nightcap as Cleveland swept a doubleheader from Chicago.

In the second game, former Tigers and Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Gose (1-0) retired all five batters he faced, striking out four, for his first big league victory. Triston McKenzie allowed one run in 41/3 innings before giving way to Gose.

Ramírez and Oscar Mercado had RBI doubles off White Sox starter Jimmy Lambert (0-2). Emmanuel Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth for Cleveland's first save this season.

In the opener, Ramírez hit his grand slam during a nine-run second inning as Cleveland won at home for the first time with its new name.

The Guardians got eight straight hits off Dallas Keuchel (1-1).

Shane Bieber (1-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings.

PADRES 6, REDS 0: In San Diego, left fielder Jurickson Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer as Cincinnati lost its ninth straight for its longest skid in five years.

Profar's homer in the fourth inning gave rookie and former TinCaps pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1-0) all the backing he needed for his first big league win, in his second start.

The lefty, who was the third pick overall in the 2017 draft, held the Reds to four hits in five innings, struck out seven and walked two.

Machado was hit by a pitch on the left shoulder by Vladimir Gutiérrez (0-3) leading off the fourth. On Tuesday night, Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson was knocked out of the game on a hard slide by Luke Voit. Some Reds players felt it was a dirty play by Voit and Tommy Pham, who played for the Padres the last two seasons, said he wanted to fight the Padres' DH.

YANKEES 5, TIGERS 3: In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera had three hits to move one shy of 3,000 in Detroit's loss to New York at chilly Comerica Park.

Cabrera beat out an infield hit in the second inning and singled up the middle in the fourth against Luis Severino, then grounded a single through the shortstop hole in the sixth off Chad Green (1-1).

The crowd rose to its feet as soon as the Yankees made the third out of the eighth. But Cabrera struck out.

CARDINALS 2, MARLINS 0: In Miami, Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run in the top of ninth inning and St. Louis beat Miami.

Arenado, who had struck out in his first three at-bats, launched a fastball from Miami reliever Anthony Bender (0-2) over the wall in left-center for his fifth home run. Tyler O'Neill reached on a one-out walk before Arenado's blast.