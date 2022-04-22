Win trumps boos after Boone walks Cabrera

DETROIT – Miguel Cabrera was set to stroll to the plate and fans rose to their feet and roared, hoping to witness his 3,000th hit. Instead, they saw his 236th intentional walk.

A strategically sound move by manager Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees. A very unpopular decision in Detroit.

The crowd, eager all afternoon to see the milestone, responded with perhaps the loudest boos ever heard at a Tigers game since Comerica Park opened in 2000.

Cabrera, though, insisted multiple times that he had no problem with Boone's move because Detroit beat New York 3-0 Thursday.

“That's the beautiful game of baseball,” Cabrera said outside the clubhouse soon after the game ended.

Cabrera was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts, forcing him and Tigers fans to wait at least another day for him to hit the 3,000 mark, a milestone just 32 players have reached in Major League Baseball history.

Ahead 1-0, the Tigers loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth against Miguel Castro. Reliever Lucas Luetge got Jeimer Candelario to hit a comebacker that was turned into a double play.

That brought Cabrera to the plate with two outs and runners on second and third. The 39-year-old slugger didn't make even make it into the batter's box because Boone held up four fingers.

Boone said the crowd reaction wasn't a surprise, adding he didn't necessarily like being in the position to make such a decision.

“It's a baseball call all the way, but there's no doubt that there's a little more feeling to it, understanding the situation,” he said. “In the end, you have to do what you think is right within the context of the game.”

Michael Pineda (1-0) gave up just three hits over five innings in his Detroit debut against one of his former teams. Jacob Barnes, Wily Peralta, Alex Lange and Gregory Soto, who earned his third save, followed with four innings of scoreless relief.

The Yankees were shut out for the third time this season and their 39 runs are their fewest through 13 games since 1972.

Jordan Montgomery (0-1) became the first Yankee to finish six innings this year. He gave up only one run on three hits while striking out five.

GUARDIANS 6, WHITE SOX 3: In Cleveland, Josh Naylor had two hits and two RBI, continuing his comeback from a devastating leg injury and helping Cleveland complete a series sweep of Chicago.

Cleveland's Zach Plesac (1-1) allowed two runs, one earned, and seven hits in 62/3 innings. Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his second save.

Franmil Reyes put Cleveland in front with his first homer of the season, a two-run shot off Dylan Cease (2-1) with two out in the third.

MARLINS 5, CARDINALS 0: In Miami, Pablo López pitched three-hit ball over seven dominant innings and Miami beat St. Louis. Jesús Sánchez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered for the Marlins, who snapped an eight-game losing skid against St. Louis.

López struck out nine, including Cardinals star Albert Pujols three times.