Judge's bat, arm help Yanks down Guardians

NEW YORK – Aaron Judge hit a pair of opposite-field home runs and threw out a runner from center field to lead the New York Yankees over Cleveland 4-1 Friday night in the first trip to the Bronx by the renamed Guardians.

Reliever Michael King helped keep New York ahead by striking out eight in three innings, fanning his last seven batters.

Judge put the Yankees ahead in the third inning against Eli Morgan (1-1) when he followed a two-out walk to DJ LeMahieu with drive into the right field seats, over the new video board that replaced a hand-operated scoreboard. Judge added a solo shot into the short porch in the fifth off Tanner Tully, a 27-year-old left-hander who made his major league debut.

Judge entered with just one home run this season after cutting off talks on opening day for a long-term contract. It was the 17th two-homer game for Judge, who can become a free agent after the World Series.

New York led 3-1 when Andrés Giménez reached on a slow bouncer starting the fifth. He tried for third on Steven Kwan's single to center but hesitated after rounding second. Judge threw a 90.6 mph strike to third baseman Josh Donaldson, who applied the tag.

Jameson Taillon (1-1) allowed one run and seven hits in five innings, giving up Franmil Reyes' home run in the fourth. Taillon kept Cleveland off-balance with 22 curves, 21 fastballs, 14 sliders, 13 changeups, eight sinkers and six cutters.

Aroldis Chapman fanned two in a one-hit ninth for his fourth save in four chances.

CARDINALS 4, REDS 2: In Cincinnati, Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and drove in two runs as St. Louis handed Cincinnati its 10th straight loss.

Steven Matz pitched one-run ball over five innings for the Cardinals.

Reds rookie Hunter Greene set a major league record with 39 fastballs at least 100 mph in his previous start, but the 22-year-old topped out at 97.2 mph Friday.

Goldschmidt and the Cardinals took advantage. Both runs Goldschmidt drove in were charged to Greene (1-2), who walked four and was charged with three runs over 31/3 innings.

Matz (2-1) and the bullpen made the lead stick, with the right-hander striking out six before leaving with no outs and a man on in the sixth.

The Reds have their worst skid since losing 11 straight in 2016. Brandon Drury's RBI single in the fifth snapped a scoring drought of 16 innings.

Cincinnati scored another in the ninth on a fielder's choice groundout by Kyle Farmer, but Drury flied out to center as Giovanny Gallegos closed out his fourth save.

The Reds have been outscored 63-20 during the slide.

ROCKIES-TIGERS, ppd., rain: In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera's quest for his 3,000th hit was delayed for at least one more day. The game was called about an hour before it was supposed to begin at Comerica Park. The teams will make up the washout with a split doubleheader today. The games are set to begin at 1:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.