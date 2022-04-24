Guardians outfielders hit with debris after loss

NEW YORK – The only catch Cleveland right fielder Oscar Mercado was able to make in the ninth inning was a beer can thrown at his face.

Some fans in the right-field bleachers at Yankee Stadium pelted Cleveland outfielders with bottles, cans and debris Saturday, moments after New York rallied for a 6-5 win.

Rather than celebrating after Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres got RBI hits with two outs in the ninth, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and other New York players rushed toward the wall in right-center field, trying to calm the crowd.

Security personnel joined the effort to quell the disturbance.

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase (0-2) was one strike from preserving a 5-4 lead when Kiner-Falefa hit a 100 mph fastball for a tying double. Rookie left fielder Steven Kwan ran hard into the wall chasing the ball and a trainer went out to check him.

“Kwan was a little shaken up and had some cuts on his face and there was a specific Yankee fan in left field that was celebrating Kwan getting hurt,” Mercado said. “It's almost like, it's acts of violence. You can't say stuff like that, especially when someone gets hurt.”

Before play resumed, Mercado pointed at the stands and center fielder Myles Straw climbed the chain-link fence in left to confront face-to-face at least one fan, while another fan nearby made a derogatory gesture.

Torres followed by lining a single to right-center for the game-winner. As Mercado and Straw chased the ball in the gap, several fans began throwing objects at them.

TWINS 9, WHITE SOX 2: In Minneapolis, Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez each had four hits to lead Minnesota to its third straight win.

The White Sox lost their sixth straight game, and this one was particularly costly. Outfielder Eloy Jiménez was carted off with a hamstring injury after trying to beat out a ground ball in the second.

RAYS 3, RED SOX 2, 10 inn.: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Kevin Kiermaier, a Bishop Luers graduate, capped Tampa Bay's three-run 10th inning with a game-ending homer.

Boston, which had been no-hit through nine innings, scored twice in the top of the 10th.

Matt Wisler, a former TinCaps player, surrendered Boston's first hit when Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple to drive in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 lead. Christian Vázquez followed with a sacrifice fly to left.

CUBS 21, PIRATES 0: In Chicago, Alfonso Rivas had three hits and five RBI as the Chicago stopped a four-game slide.

Rivas, who was recalled Friday from Triple-A Iowa, capped Chicago's eight-run second with a three-run homer.

The Cubs finished with 23 hits in their most lopsided shutout win dating to at least 1901.

CARDINALS 5, REDS 0: In Cincinnati, Dakota Hudson pitched 62/3 innings of one-hit ball, and Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs with a sixth-inning double as St. Louis handed Cincinnati its 11th straight loss.

The Reds have lost 11 straight for the first time since 2016.