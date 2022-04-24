Tigers' Cabrera gets hit 3,000

DETROIT – Tigers star Miguel Cabrera delivered the 3,000th hit of his decorated career Saturday, becoming the 33rd major leaguer to reach the mark and the first player from Venezuela to accomplish the feat.

Still an imposing presence at 39, Cabrera made history by grounding an opposite-field single to right through the shift in the first inning of Detroit's game against Colorado.

Cabrera immediately raised his right arm as he headed toward first base. The crowd of 37,566 at Comerica Park gave him a rousing ovation and chanted “Miggy! Miggy!” while fireworks were shot off from beyond the center field fence.

“I was like, 'Get it done today,'” Cabrera said after the Tigers defeated the Rockies 13-0 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

The milestone hit came on a 1-1 pitch from Antonio Senzatela, a fellow Venezuelan. Rockies shortstop José Iglesias, who played with Cabrera on the Tigers, came over to give his former teammate a big hug.

By then, all the Tigers were streaming from the dugout to greet the newest member of baseball's elite 3,000-hit club. Moments later, Cabrera went behind home plate to embrace his mother, wife, son and daughter on the field.

“I'm happy I hit it here. I'm happy for the people of Detroit to see it. Hopefully I can get more hits here,” Cabrera said.

Cabrera soon returned to first base, but he didn't stay there for long. He scored on a three-run homer by 22-year-old rookie Spencer Torkelson, who is touted as the next big thing in Detroit and has taken over as the Tigers' regular first baseman with Cabrera now in the role of designated hitter.

When the inning ended, the scoreboard flashed “Congratulations Miggy.” Cabrera emerged from the dugout for a curtain call, waving to fans who had been rewarded with the highlight they came to see.

Cabrera wasn't quite done. He added a two-run single in the sixth, exited for a pinch-runner and drew another huge cheer.

The Tigers lost the nightcap 3-2, and Cabrera went 1 for 4.

A two-time AL MVP, a Triple Crown winner and an 11-time All-Star with four batting titles, Miggy's place among the Major League Baseball greats already was assured long before this afternoon in Detroit.

As a 20-year-old rookie, Cabrera helped the Florida Marlins win the 2003 World Series championship. All these years later, stamping his name onto the 3,000-hit list had a nice ring, too.

And it'll certainly look good on a plaque in Cooperstown someday.

Cabrera became just the seventh player with 500 home runs and 3,000 hits. He joined an exclusive club with Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez.

Last August in Toronto, Cabrera connected for his 500th homer. He's at 502 in his 20th season.

Cabrera is the seventh Latino player to make the 3,000 chart. Hitting the mark tied him with the late Roberto Clemente, and hit No. 3,001 moved Cabrera ahead of the Pirates Hall of Famer.

Pujols was the previous player to reach 3,000 hits, doing it in 2018.

The next hitter to reach 3,000? Hard to say.

Robinson Canó trailed Cabrera on the active list with 2,630 going into Saturday and is 39 years old. Yadier Molina, also 39, followed at 2,116.

Among younger players, Jose Altuve (32) has 1,783, Freddie Freeman (32) had 1,722 and Mike Trout (30) 1,428.