Relievers help Pirates to bounce-back win

CHICAGO – Dillon Peters keyed a solid performance by Pittsburgh's bullpen and Kevin Newman had two hits, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday.

Peters (3-0) pitched 22/3 scoreless innings in relief of JT Brubaker, and provided the Pirates a big lift after their 21-0 loss Saturday. The left-hander allowed one hit while running his season-opening scoreless streak to 101/3 innings over five appearances.

Heath Hembree surrendered Ian Happ's first homer of the season in the eighth, but David Bednar worked the ninth for his second save. Peters, Wil Crowe, Hembree, Chris Stratton and Bednar combined for six innings of one-run ball on a rainy afternoon that turned into partly cloudy skies by the end of the game.

Chicago put runners on second and third in the ninth, but Willson Contreras struck out swinging for the second out. After Happ was walked intentionally, Frank Schwindel also struck out swinging to end the game.

REDS 4, CARDINALS 1: In Cincinnati, Colin Moran drove in two runs, and former first-round draft pick Nick Lodolo got his first major league win as Cincinnati ended its 11-game losing streak.

The Reds had been 0-4 at home this year and had not won anywhere since April 10 at World Series champion Atlanta. Cincinnati had been outscored 68-20 during the skid. Moran hit a sacrifice fly, and Nick Senzel followed with an RBI single in the first. The Reds are a major league-worst 3-13.

ROCKIES 6, TIGERS 2: In Detroit, Randal Grichuk had three hits, including his first home run of the season, to lead Colorado.

Charlie Blackmon had four hits, scored twice and drove in two runs for Colorado. Chad Kuhl gave up one run and four hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out four and has a 1.10 ERA in three starts for the Rockies.

Tigers starter Tyler Alexander (0-2) gave up five runs on eight hits and a walk in 32/3 innings.

YANKEES 10, GUARDIANS 2: In New York, Gerrit Cole bounced back from the shortest start of his career, and Anthony Rizzo powered an early offensive barrage as New York completed a three-game sweep.

Cole struck out nine over 62/3 scoreless innings, and Rizzo's two-run drive in the first inning tied him for the AL lead with five homers.

Guardians rookie Steven Kwan was pulled from the Guardians' game with right hamstring tightness. Manager Terry Francona said the removal was “kind of was preventative” and the outfielder was day to day.

TWINS 6, WHITE SOX 4, 10 inn.: In Minneapolis, Byron Buxton hit his second home of the game, a 469-foot, three-run drive that overcame a 10th-inning deficit and lifted Minnesota.

Buxton hit a two-run, opposite-field homer to right in the seventh against Aaron Bummer that tied the score 3-3. After Yasmani Grandal's RBI single in the 10th off Joe Smith (1-0), Liam Hendriks (0-2) walked José Godoy with one out in the bottom half and Buxton drove a fastball into the left-field second deck for the longest game-ending home run since MLB Statcast started tracking in 2015.

Before the game, the White Sox placed outfielder Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, an injury that is expected to cause him to miss six to eight weeks.

Jiménez was injured Saturday trying to beat out a ground ball. He is batting .222 with one home run in 11 games.