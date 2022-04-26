Giants get timely 1st homer from rookie

MILWAUKEE – Luis González hit his first major league homer, a two-run drive with two outs in the ninth inning that sent the San Francisco Giants over the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Monday night.

The Giants went 8-3 on their four-city trip and made the most of their one-game visit to Milwaukee. This matchup was part of a makeup for a series postponed because of the lockout, and San Francisco will return for a doubleheader in September.

González connected after Wilmer Flores walked with two outs. González, a 26-year-old outfielder, is technically still a rookie after brief stints in each of the past two seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

Joc Pederson hit his sixth homer with the Giants.

Pederson put the Giants ahead 2-1 when he homered in the eighth after a two-out double by Curt Casali off Trevor Gott.

The Brewers tied it in their half on Willy Adames' towering homer into the left-field bullpen off Jake McGee (1-1).

Camilo Doval, the eighth Giants pitcher, threw a scoreless ninth to record his fourth save in five attempts.

Brewers starter Corbin Burnes pitched 62/3 shutout innings, giving up two hits while striking out 11. Burnes recorded double-digit strikeouts for the second consecutive game. He struck out 10 on April 19 against the Pirates.

Burnes struck out the first two batters in the seventh before González singled. Gott replaced Burnes, who departed to a standing ovation. González was caught stealing to end the inning.

PHILLIES 8, ROCKIES 2: In Philadelphia, Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, and Rhys Hoskins had three hits as Philadelphia took advantage of several defensive miscues by Colorado.

Kyle Schwarber added two RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Gibson (2-1) lasted 52/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk homered for Colorado.

Four of Philadelphia's runs were unearned as the Rockies committed three errors and made several other defensive mistakes that resulted in hits.

METS 5, CARDINALS 2: In St. Louis, pinch-hitter Dominic Smith hustled for an infield single that drove in two pivotal runs, and New York Mets capitalized on an uncharacteristic error by Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado to rally for five unearned runs with two outs in the ninth inning.

Max Scherzer struck out 10 over seven innings of two-hit ball in a scoreless duel with Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. A two-run single by Tyler O'Neill off Trevor May put St. Louis ahead in the eighth.

BLUE JAYS 6, RED SOX 2: In Toronto, Bo Bichette broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career grand slam to lead Toronto.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman also homered for the Blue Jays.

José Berríos gave up two runs in a season-high seven-plus innings, and Adam Cimber got three outs for his major league-leading fourth win as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games.

Boston has lost three straight and five of six. The Red Sox have scored two runs or fewer in all five of those defeats.

The Blue Jays have 25 home runs.