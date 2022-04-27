Braves get unlikely homer in beating Cubs

ATLANTA – Travis Demeritte hit his first big league homer in nearly three years and made an impressive catch to back another strong outing by Max Fried, giving the Atlanta Braves a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

The World Series champions won for only the third time in their last eight games. The Cubs have lost six of seven.

Following up his best showing of the season in a win at the Dodgers, Fried (2-2) pitched four-hit ball over six innings. His only big mistake was a changeup that Ian Happ launched into the left-field seats to lead off the third to tie the game at 1.

Fried got some defensive help from Demeritte, who raced over from his position in right field to make a nice sliding catch in foul territory to end the fourth.

After getting some treatment on a skinned-up knee, Demeritte broke the tie in the fifth with an opposite-field liner into the Chop House restaurant in right field off Marcus Stroman (0-3).

It was Demeritte's first homer with the Braves and fourth of his big league career. He hit the first three with the Detroit Tigers in 2019, the last of them on Sept. 12 against the New York Yankees.

PADRES 9, REDS 6: In Cincinnati, Eric Hosmer hit his first homer of the season, and Jake Cronenworth added a bases-loaded triple during an eight-run fourth inning for San Diego.

The Padres have won 10 of 11 against Cincinnati since the start of last season. The Reds who snapped an 11-game losing streak Sunday, own baseball's worst record at 3-14.

Joe Musgrove, who has worked at least six innings in each of his four starts, gave up two earned runs through six innings. He beat the Reds for the second time this season.

ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 0: In Chicago, Daniel Lynch pitched six crisp innings as Kansas City handed Chicago its eighth straight loss.

Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits, and Carlos Santana drove in two runs to help Kansas City stop a four-game slide. The Royals were outscored 22-12 in a sweep at Seattle over the weekend.

Lynch gave up two hits, struck out seven and walked two. The White Sox issued 11 walks and committed two more errors, running their major league-leading total to 20. It's the longest losing streak for Chicago since it also dropped eight in a row in June 2018.

Meantime, White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee. The White Sox expect Jiménez to return in six to eight weeks.

TWINS 5, TIGERS 4: In Minneapolis, Detroit catcher Eric Haase made a throwing error on a botched rundown to cap a chaotic play that gave the Minnesota two runs in the bottom of the ninth for a comeback win.

Miguel Sanó had the final hit for the Twins – and his ill-advised baserunning wound up helping them win their fifth in a row. The Twins trailed 4-3 when Detroit closer Gregory Soto walked Trevor Larnach and Gio Urshela to start the inning. With one out, Sanó hit a line drive that glanced off right fielder Robbie Grossman's glove and rolled to the wall for a rocket of a single. Larnach was held up at third base, but Sanó kept running toward second and Twins runners seemed trapped. But Haase throw soared over third baseman Jeimer Candelario's head and two runs scored.