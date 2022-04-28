Former TinCap fans 10 Reds as Padres roll on

CINCINNATI – Jurickson Profar hit a three-run homer, former TinCap MacKenzie Gore struck out 10 over five innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-5 Wednesday night.

Gore (2-0) allowed a run on five hits as the Padres won for the seventh time in nine games. Eric Hosmer drove in two runs, including a leadoff homer in the eighth.

San Diego will go for its second sweep of the season Thursday of the hard-luck Reds, who have lost 12 of 13 amid a rash of injuries and slumps. Cincinnati's 3-15 record in the worst in the majors.

Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez (0-4) went four innings and was charged with six runs and five hits, walking six and striking out two.

Gutierrez walked the bases full with one out in the second, but he allowed just one run on Luis Campusano's sacrifice fly, striking out C.J. Abrams to end the threat.

There was more trouble in the third when Trent Grisham led off the with a triple and scored on a bloop single by Jake Cronenworth. After another blooper by Manny Machado, Profar homered into the first row of seats in right field to put San Diego up 5-0.

WHITE SOX 7, ROYALS 3: In Chicago, Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning to help the White Sox stop an eight-game slide.

The winning rally for the White Sox started when Danny Mendick and Tim Anderson hit consecutive two-out singles off Collin Snider (2-1). Scott Barlow then came in, and Vaughn drove his first pitch into the home bullpen in left.Dylan Cease struck out nine in six innings, helping the White Sox stop their longest losing streak since June 2018. The right-hander allowed two runs and three hits.

TWINS 5, TIGERS 0: In Minneapolis, Joe Ryan threw seven innings of one-hit ball and Max Kepler stayed hot with a pair of home runs for streaking Minnesota.

Ryan Jeffers homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Twins, who won their sixth game in a row.

Michael Pineda (1-1) took the loss for Detroit. He gave up four runs, including all three Twins homers, in five innings against his former team.

Ryan (3-1) was dominant from the start, holding the Tigers hitless until Miguel Cabrera laced a single in the fourth. The right-hander walked just one and struck out nine, two shy of his career high. He extended his scoreless streak to 172/3 innings and lowered his ERA to 1.17.

CARDINALS 10, METS 5: In St. Louis, New York's hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over when reliever Yoan López threw a pitch near Nolan Arenado's head, sparking a benches-clearing brawl that led to Arenado's ejection.

Mets hitter J.D. Davis left in the top of the eighth inning after being hit in the left foot by a pitch from Génesis Cabrera, the major league-leading 19th hit-by-pitch for the Mets this season – including three Tuesday night against St. Louis.

New York appeared to retaliate a half-inning later against Arenado, who reached four times and drove in three runs. López zipped a 94 mph fastball near his head, and Arenado began yelling for López to “do it again.” The benches and bullpens cleared, and the teams pushed and shoved near home plate.

Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp seemed to tackle Mets star Pete Alonso near the center of the melee. Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright later walked over to Alonso to ask if he was all right.