Padres continue mastery of Reds

CINCINNATI – Ha-Seong Kim hit a tiebreaking, three-run double in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 Thursday to complete a season sweep in the series.

San Diego improved to 6-0 against the Reds this season.

Left fielder Tommy Pham just missed a diving catch of Kim's two-out, sinking line drive, which gave the San Diego infielder five RBI during the series.

Kim had three hits, including two doubles, the second glancing off the top of the left field wall.

“I wanted it to be out so bad,” Kim said via interpreter, adding with a slight smile, “I'll eat more and do more weight training.”

Reliever Tony Santillan hit two batters, walked another and threw a wild pitch while San Diego sent nine batters to the plate. Santillan avoided further damage when center fielder Jake Fraley made a diving catch of Jake Cronenworth's drive to the warning track.

“From the bench I thought Santillan was trying to throw his slider too hard,” Reds manager David Bell said. “He's been so good for us, and we've asked a lot of him. He was just pulling off the slider.”

Manny Machado had four hits, giving him seven in the last two games.

BREWERS 3, PIRATES 2: In Pittsburgh, Andrew McCutchen's go-ahead two-run single in the top of the ninth inning helped Milwaukee complete a three-game sweep.

McCutchen, a five-time All-Star in Pittsburgh, began the game with a leadoff home run. In the ninth, he delivered a single to right field off Pirates closer Chris Stratton.

McCutchen, now primarily a designated hitter for the Brewers, finished with three hits to boost his batting average to .250.

TWINS 7, TIGERS 1: In Minneapolis, Carlos Correa had three hits and three RBI as Minnesota completed a three-game sweep.

Gio Urshela, Trevor Larnach, and Gilbert Celestino each had two hits for the Twins. Minnesota has won seven straight and finished off a 6-0 homestand that also included a sweep of the White Sox.

Correa entered the game on an 0-for-10 skid that had dropped his batting average to .167. He came through with a two-run double in the fifth, an RBI single in the sixth and another single in the eighth.

ROYALS 5, WHITE SOX 2, 10 inn.: In Chicago, rookie Kyle Isbel hit a two-run single in Kansas City's three-run 10th inning.

Whit Merrifield scored the go-ahead run in the 10th when White Sox catcher Reese McGuire was charged with a passed ball with the bases loaded and two out. Isbel, who was promoted from Triple-A Omaha before the game, got his hit off left-hander Aaron Bummer. Chicago was held to three hits through the first seven innings but tied it in the eighth. Royals starter Brad Keller induced 12 groundball outs and didn't throw more than 15 pitches in any of his seven innings.

ANGELS 9, GUARDIANS 5: In Anaheim, California, Taylor Ward hit a grand slam and finished a single shy of the cycle to lead Los Angeles to its fourth consecutive win.

Mike Trout added a pair of RBI doubles and extended his hitting streak to 10 games for the Angels, who got their first four-game sweep over Cleveland at The Big A since 1982. The Guardians dropped their sixth straight despite José Ramírez's two home runs.