5 Mets no-hit Phillies

NEW YORK – For just the second time in the team's 60-year history, the Mets enjoyed no-hitting their opponent. But this time, it took five arms to accomplish the feat.

Tylor Megill, Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz combined to throw a no-hitter across the full nine innings, silencing a Phillies lineup that had arrived on a hot streak, and resulting in a 3-0 win on Friday night at Citi Field.

Teammates mobbed Diaz in a celebration in front of home plate after the Mets closer struck out the side, fanning Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and J.T. Realmuto, to accomplish the rare triumph.

The Mets (15-6) recorded their first no-hitter in 10 years, but Johan Santana still holds the honor of being the only pitcher in franchise history to deliver the club's singular no-hitter, doing so on June 1, 2012 in an 8-0 win over the Cardinals. What Santana did one decade ago remains in a league of its own compared to Friday night's pitching performance. But surrounded by a rowdy home crowd of over 32,000, the Mets' 21st game of the season was still one to remember as the team combined to throw a no-hitter for the first time ever.

The Phillies (10-11) had accumulated 32 runs in their last four games, all against the Rockies, before Mets pitchers suppressed their noise.

Megill proved he can go toe-to-toe with some of the best pitchers in the game, as the Mets right-hander dueled with Phillies All-Star and Cy Young award finalist Aaron Nola on Friday. Megill walked away from his outing with a no-hitter through five innings, but Mets manager Buck Showalter made the obvious, if cautious, move of pulling him after 88 pitches. Megill is still building up his workload and innings. Showalter has been careful not to overwork his starters this early in the season, and Friday night was no different.

Smith, Rodriguez, Lugo and Diaz combined to record the final 12 outs, the latter collecting his fourth save of the season.

Mets pitchers combined to throw 159 pitches and 12 strikeouts in the win.

PADRES 7, PIRATES 3: In Pittsburgh, Ha-Seong Kim and Jake Cronenworth homered, and Yu Darvish pitched six effective innings to lead San Diego past Pittsburgh.

Kim was 2 for 4 with a two-run home run in the second inning to tie the game at 2. Cronenworth, who also went 2 for 4, then belted a solo shot in the seventh to finish the scoring. The Padres got their fourth straight win.

Zach Thompson gave up four runs in 31/3 innings. Daniel Vogelbach hit two RBI singles for Pittsburgh.

American

ANGELS 5, WHITE SOX 1: In Chicago, Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani hit first-inning solo home runs off Lucas Giolito and Los Angeles rode a combined three-hitter to its sixth straight win.

Ward finished with three hits and two RBI, and Ohtani scored three runs as the Angels used seven pitchers to climb seven games over .500 for the first time since June 11, 2018.

Tim Anderson had two hits for Chicago, which has dropped 10 of 11.