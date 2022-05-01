Former TinCaps star as Brewers whip Cubs

MILWAUKEE – Former Fort Wayne TinCaps hurler Eric Lauer kept up his strikeout success, fanning 11 in seven innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 9-1 on Saturday night.

Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe – another player who once suited up for the Tincaps – connected for consecutive home runs in the eighth.

The Cubs are 2-9 in the last 11 games after winning six of 10 to start the season.

Lauer (2-0), who struck out a career-high 13 last weekend against Philadelphia, reached double digits in strikeouts in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Lauer allowed a solo home run by Yan Gomes in the second inning and just four singles after that.

The Brewers are 4-0 in his starts this season.

Tellez also had an RBI single in the first. Renfroe, who scored three times, and Yelich each had three hits and drove in two runs.

Yelich hit a two-run shot off Locke St. John and Renfroe followed with a drive. St. John had just been recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

The Brewers scratched out three runs in the first off Justin Steele (1-3) on four hits, two errors and an overturned out call at first.

DIAMONDBACKS 2, CARDINALS 0: In St. Louis, Merrill Kelly threw seven shutout innings and Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed homered in the eighth inning, sending Arizona past St. Louis.

Marte led off the eight by taking a 1-1 changeup off Miles Mikolas (1-1) into the right field bullpen for his first homer of the season. One out later, Ahmed sent a 1-1 fastball into the left field bullpen for his second homer.

Kelly (2-1) pitched seven scoreless innings, holding the Cardinals to two hits with four strikeouts and one hit batter. He's allowed four total earned runs in his first five starts.

Mikolas pitched 71/3 innings, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in the former Fort Wayne TinCaps pitcher's fifth start of 2022.

WHITE SOX 4, ANGELS 0: In Chicago, Tim Anderson and Luis Robert homered to help the Chicago end Los Angeles' six-game winning streak.

Josh Harrison, AJ Pollock and Anderson had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who won for the second time in 12 games.

Vince Velasquez (1-2) held the Angels to four hits and struck out six in 52/3 innings.

GUARDIANS 3, ATHLETICS 1: In Oakland, California, pinch-hitter Richie Palacios hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning and Cleveland took advantage of a key error to beat Oakland.

It was 1-all with one out in the Cleveland ninth with a runner on first when Oscar Mercado hit a potential double-play grounder to rookie second baseman Nick Allen, who misplayed it for an error. Palacios hit a towering double on a 3-1 pitch from Dany Jiménez (1-1).

Nick Sandlin (1-1) earned the win and Emmanuel Clase picked up his fourth save for the Guardians.

PIRATES 7, PADRES 6, 10 inn.: In Pittsburgh, Ke'Bryan Hayes singled in the tying run and scored the winning run on an error as Pittsburgh scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat San Diego.

The Pirates ended their four-game losing streak and snapped the Padres' four-game winning streak.