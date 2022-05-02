Stroman shuts down Brewers for 1st win

MILWAUKEE – Marcus Stroman threw two-hit ball for seven innings, outpitching Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and leading the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 Sunday.

Patrick Wisdom homered as the Cubs ended a four-game losing streak. They had been outscored 20-2 in dropping the first two games of the series at Milwaukee.

Stroman (1-3) earned his first win for his new team in his fifth start. Pitching on his 31st birthday, he struck out five and walked one.

“I thought he threw really good,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “I think that's the version of (himself) that he expects, that we've seen over the course of his career. He really controlled the tempo and looked really good.”

Burnes (1-1) struck out 10 in seven innings, giving up four hits. He retired the first 13 batters before Wisdom homered in the fifth.

The Cubs added a run in the sixth when Alfonso Rivas singled and scored on a double by Seiya Suzuki.

“For the most part, we did what we wanted to do,” Burnes said. “Wisdom is a good low ball fastball hitter, so it was one of those pitches he's not going to miss. Definitely a mistake there then three bad curveballs to Suzuki and he finally hit one down the line. Other than that, it was pretty good.”

Chicago reliever Rowan Wick got two outs in the eighth and David Robertson earned his fifth save.

ROCKIES 10, REDS 1: In Denver, Kyle Freeland tossed seven strong innings for his first win of the season, and Colorado completed a series sweep of struggling Cincinnati.

Brendan Rodgers broke out of a season-long slump with two hits and four RBI and C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk homered for the Rockies. Freeland (1-3), who signed a five-year, $64-million extension on April 19, allowed a run on four hits against a Cincinnati team that is off to its worst start in franchise history. The Reds (3-19) have lost six straight and 17 of their last 18. Brandon Drury homered and doubled for the Reds, who surpassed the 2018 team that started 4-18.

American

GUARDIANS 7, ATHLETICS 3: In Oakland, California, Triston McKenzie threw 61/3 scoreless innings and Cleveland completed its first sweep in Oakland in 22 years.

Franmil Reyes, mired in a 1-for-27 slump entering the day, had a two-run single in the third when Cleveland scored four times to take control at 5-0. McKenzie (1-2) held the A's to three hits, struck out seven and walked one.

ANGELS 6, WHITE SOX 5: In Chicago, Mike Trout homered, doubled and scored three runs, Michael Lorenzen pitched into the ninth and Los Angeles held off Chicago. Shohei Ohtani had an RBI as the Angels' designated hitter. The two-way AL MVP went 0 for 3 and exited in the ninth inning because of tightness in his right groin.

Interleague

DODGERS 6, TIGERS 2: In Los Angeles, Walker Buehler pitched five scoreless innings and Los Angeles beat Detroit and overcame Miguel Cabrera's 503rd career home run and his first this season. Cabrera hit a two-run homer in the eighth and tied George Brett for 18th in major league history with 1,119 extra-base hits.