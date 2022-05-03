Tuesday, May 03, 2022 6:30 pm
Cubs place LHP Drew Smyly on bereavement list
ASSOCIATED PRESS
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have placed left-hander Drew Smyly on the bereavement list and brought up right-hander Robert Gsellman from Triple-A Iowa.
Smyly was slated to start Tuesday night's game against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. Right-hander Scott Effross got the call instead, beginning a bullpen day for the Cubs.
Left-hander Locke St. John was designated for assignment. He was optioned to Iowa on Sunday.
The 28-year-old Gsellman went 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in 17 games last season with the New York Mets. He agreed to a non-roster deal with the Cubs in March.
