Tuesday, May 03, 2022 5:20 pm
Pirates-Tigers game rained out, doubleheader Wednesday
ASSOCIATED PRESS
DETROIT — The game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers scheduled for Tuesday night was rained out, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.
The postponement at Comerica Park was announced several hours before the game was supposed to begin.
Pittsburgh and Detroit will start at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday in a straight doubleheader.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP--Sports
