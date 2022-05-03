Pirates-Tigers game rained out, doubleheader Wednesday

DETROIT — The game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers scheduled for Tuesday night was rained out, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.

The postponement at Comerica Park was announced several hours before the game was supposed to begin.

Pittsburgh and Detroit will start at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday in a straight doubleheader.

------

