Torres helps keep Yankees' run alive

TORONTO – Gleyber Torres homered early, then hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees won their 10th straight game, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Monday night.

Giancarlo Stanton singled off Yimi Garcia (0-2) to begin the New York ninth, ending a streak of four perfect innings by Blue Jays relievers. Pinch-runner Tim Locastro stole second, but Josh Donaldson grounded out and Aaron Hicks struck out before Torres lined a single to center field.

Clay Holmes (2-0) pitched 11/3 innings for the win and Chad Green earned his first save in three chances.

The Yankees won for the 12th time in 13 games and improved their MLB-leading record to 17-8.

The Blue Jays dropped to 9-3 in one-run games.

WHITE SOX 3, ANGELS 0: In Chicago, Dylan Cease struck out 11 to match a career best and gave up just one hit in seven sparkling innings, propelling Chicago past Los Angeles.

Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout struck out in all four at-bats, three against Cease. The Angels' star fanned against Liam Hendriks to end the game.

Shohei Ohtani didn't start for the Angels, a day after making an early exit because of groin tightness. The reigning AL MVP grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

Cease (3-1) threw 64 of 93 pitches for strikes and walked none. Taylor Ward got the only hit against him, a leadoff double in the fourth.

National

BRAVES 5, METS 2: In New York, Austin Riley homered, Max Fried won his third straight outing as Atlanta cooled off New York.

Travis d'Arnaud had three hits and three RBI against his former team. Fried settled in after a rocky start, outpitching Chris Bassitt as the defending World Series champions took the opener of a four-game series with only their second comeback win of the year.

Mark Canha hit his first home run for the division-leading Mets, who played without manager Buck Showalter, who was suspended for one game and received an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball as a result of reliever Yoan Lopez throwing at Kyle Schwarber in the ninth inning of the Mets' 10-6 win over the Phillies on Sunday. Lopez received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine after MLB deemed his pitches inside were intentional.

Also, prior to the game, the Mets cut Robinson Canó with nearly $45 million remaining on his contract, perhaps signaling the end of his decorated major league career.

The 39-year-old, who sat out last season while serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, was batting .195 (8 for 41) with one home run, three RBI in 43 plate appearances. An eight-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner at second base, Canó spent his first nine seasons with the Yankees and helped them win the 2009 World Series. He has won five Silver Slugger awards and has a .302 career batting average with 2,632 hits, 335 home runs and 1,305 RBI.

Interleague

CARDINALS 1, ROYALS 0: In St. Louis, Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the St. Louis bullpen made it stand up, leading the Cardinals over Kansas City.

The Royals lost their fourth in a row overall, and have dropped 21 of their last 28 to St. Louis dating to Aug. 7, 2017.

Matz (3-1) scattered four hits in six innings. He walked none, hit a batter and struck out four.