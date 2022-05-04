Yankees beat Jays,win streak now at 11

TORONTO – Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs, Jameson Taillon allowed one run in six innings, and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1 on Tuesday night.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run home run in the ninth, his fifth of the season. New York leads the MLB with 34 home runs this season, including 23 in the past 11 games.

Judge's homer was his ninth, tying teammate Anthony Rizzo for the big-league lead. Judge has 13 RBI in his past five games after getting a two-run double in New York's six-run seventh inning.

Taillon (2-1) allowed five hits, walked none, and struck out four to win his second straight decision.

Josh Donaldson and Marwin Gonzalez each had RBI doubles and Aaron Hicks reached base four times as the Yankees improved to 18-6. It's the seventh time in franchise history that New York has won 18 of its first 24 games.

Toronto, meanwhile, snapped a streak of 32 games without consecutive losses, dating back to Sept. 24, 2021. The Blue Jays also lost their first series this season.

Interleague

WHITE SOX 3, CUBS 1: In Chicago, Tim Anderson homered and José Abreu made two nice plays at first base, helping the White Sox beat the Cubs at rainy, chilly Wrigley Field.

Michael Kopech pitched four-plus scoreless innings, and Jake Burger had two hits. Anderson led off the third with a drive to right-center off of Keegan Thompson, making it 3-0 with his fourth homer. He is hitting .359 in his last 10 games.

The Cubs went with a bullpen day after they placed left-hander Drew Smyly on the bereavement list before their first meeting of the season with their crosstown rivals. Scott Effross (0-1) got four outs in his first big league start, allowing two unearned runs and two hits.

National

METS 5-3, BRAVES 4-0: In New York, Carlos Carrasco dodged trouble for eight innings, Pete Alonso homered against Kyle Wright on an off night for Atlanta's breakout right-hander and New York beat the Braves to sweep a doubleheader.

Alonso had two RBI singles in the opener as the Mets pounced early against Charlie Morton, and New York's bullpen closed out a five-hitter. Alonso had two hits in each game.

Carrasco stranded seven runners. He threw 96 pitches and struck out five as the Mets got their sixth shutout in 26 games.

BREWERS 6, REDS 3: In Milwaukee, Brandon Woodruff struck out 12 to tie his career high, Willy Adames hit a three-run homer and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati.

The NL Central-leading Brewers have won six of their last seven games. The Reds have lost seven in a row and have the worst record in the majors at 3-20, they have the worst record in the majors.

Woodruff went 52/3 innings with three runs and no walks. He had struck out 15 batters over 10 innings in his previous two starts.

It was the first time in franchise history that Brewers starters struck out 10 or more batters in three consecutive games. Corbin Burnes struck out 10 batters Sunday and Eric Lauer struck out 11 on Saturday.

Tommy Pham and Mike Moustakas hit home runs for Cincinnati.