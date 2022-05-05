Jays end Yankees' winning streak

TORONTO – Jordan Romano stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning, making Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s tiebreaking single stand up as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 2-1 Wednesday night to end New York's winning streak at 11.

Matt Chapman homered, and Yusei Kikuchi (1-1) gave up a run over a season-high six innings for Toronto, which narrowly held on.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a one-out single off Romano in the ninth and was replaced by pinch-runner Tim Locastro, who advanced to second on Josh Donaldson's hit. Aaron Hicks struck out. and Joey Gallo walked to load the bases for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who grounded out to end it.

Romano leads the majors with 12 saves in 13 tries. Toronto avoided being swept in the three-game series.

New York's 11-game run was its longest since a 13-game streak from Aug. 14 to 27, 2021.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected by plate umpire Marty Foster for arguing balls and strikes during Aaron Judge's at-bat in the eighth.

National

BRAVES 9, METS 2: In New York, Adam Duvall hit a two-run double during a seven-run sixth inning for Atlanta.

Dansby Swanson and Ronald Acuña Jr. added RBI singles in Atlanta's biggest inning of the season. Travis d'Arnaud walked with the bases loaded, and Matt Olson capped the outburst with a run-scoring groundout.

Interleague

TIGERS 3-2, PIRATES 2-7: In Detroit, Bryan Reynolds doubled in Pittsburgh's two-run seventh inning as the Pirates gained a doubleheader split.

Detroit won the first game with the help of two key errors by the Pirates.

After pitching 42/3 scoreless innings in the first game, the Tigers' bullpen struggled in the nightcap. Pittsburgh's Ben Gemel had five hits in across the two games.

CARDINALS 10, ROYALS 0: In Kansas City, Missouri, Adam Wainwright pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, and Nolan Arenado hit a three-run shot and finished with five RBI to lead St. Louis.

The only hit Wainwright allowed came against Michael Taylor with one out in the third.

Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina tied the Braves' Warren Spahn and Del Crandall for the most team wins by starting battery mates with their 202nd together.

PADRES 5-5, GUARDIANS 4-6: In Cleveland, Manny Machado hit a two-run home as San Diego Padres won the first game of a doubleheader. Padres starter Mike Clevinger threw 95 pitches in his first appearance since injuring his elbow in 2020. Facing his former team and Zach Plesac, one of his closest friends, the right-hander allowed three runs and four hits.

Rookie Steven Kwan's RBI single in the 10th inning gave the Guardians the win in the nightcap for a split. Cleveland trailed 5-2 in the eighth inning before tying it on consecutive RBI singles by Andrés Giménez, Austin Hedges and pinch-hitter Josh Naylor. In the 10th, Kwan bounced a single into right to score Owen Miller from second.