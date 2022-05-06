Guardians' rookie hits 1st homer in win

CLEVELAND – Steven Kwan hit the first homer of his breakout rookie season, Franmil Reyes had three hits and an RBI, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 Thursday night.

Kwan's two-run shot off José Berríos tied it at 2 in the third, beginning a string of six straight runs by Cleveland. Reyes scored the go-ahead run on Amed Rosario's grounder in the fourth.

Guardians right-hander Aaron Civale (1-2) struck out eight in 52/3 innings. Emmanuel Clase earned his fifth save in six chances.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belted a two-run homer in the first and Alejandro Kirk added a solo shot in the seventh for Toronto.

ANGELS 8, RED SOX 0: In Boston, Shohei Ohtani struck out 11 over seven shutout innings, had two hits and drove in a run in Los Angeles' win over Boston.

The sport's biggest two-way star since Babe Ruth made his debut at Fenway and induced 29 swings and misses from Boston batters – a career high and the most for any pitcher this year. He threw 81 of 99 pitches for strikes, also a career high.

Jared Walsh had four RBI, including a two-run homer.

National

BREWERS 10, REDS 5: In Milwaukee, Willy Adames hit two of Milwaukee's six homers, and the Brewers beat lowly Cincinnati.

Luis Urías, Christian Yelich, Tyrone Taylor and Keston Hiura also connected as Milwaukee won for the eighth time in nine games. Yelich had three hits and scored three times, and Adames had four RBI.

Cincinnati closed its winless six-game trip with its ninth consecutive loss. The major league-worst Reds have dropped 20 of 21 overall.

METS 8, PHILLIES 7: In Philadelphia, New York erased a six-run deficit in the ninth inning, capping the rally with Starling Marte's tiebreaking double.

With the Mets trailing 7-1, Marte led off the inning with an infield single against James Norwood and scored on Francisco Lindor's two-run homer. Mark Canha added an RBI infield single and J.D. Davis had a pinch-hit RBI double.