Friday, May 06, 2022 9:37 pm
Rain washes out Pirates at Reds, makeup date is July 7
Associated Press
CINCINNATI Friday nights game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds was postponed because of heavy rain.
The teams will make the game as part of a split doubleheader on July 7.
The break might be welcomed by the Reds, who have lost the last nine in a row and 20 of the last 21.
Right-hander Connor Overton was scheduled to make his second start for the Reds since being called up from Triple-A Louisville, and right-hander JT Brubaker was schedule to go for the Pirates.
The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday.
