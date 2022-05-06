Rain washes out Pirates at Reds, makeup date is July 7

CINCINNATI  Friday nights game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds was postponed because of heavy rain.

The teams will make the game as part of a split doubleheader on July 7.

The break might be welcomed by the Reds, who have lost the last nine in a row and 20 of the last 21.

Right-hander Connor Overton was scheduled to make his second start for the Reds since being called up from Triple-A Louisville, and right-hander JT Brubaker was schedule to go for the Pirates.

The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday.