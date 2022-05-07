White Sox stay hot by beating Red Sox

BOSTON – Luis Robert hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster and Vince Velasquez halted a rough road stretch by pitching five solid innings to lead the Chicago White Sox past the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Friday night.

The White Sox have won four straight.

Tim Anderson had three singles, and Reese McGuire and José Abreu each contributed a sacrifice fly for the defending AL Central champions (12-13), who moved a step closer to .500 after an eight-game losing streak last month.

Jackie Bradley Jr. had an RBI double for Boston (10-17), which has lost 12 of 16.

After entering 0-7 with a 13.50 ERA in his last seven road starts, the 29-year-old Velasquez (2-2) held Boston's slumbering offense to three hits and a run.

Liam Hendricks struck out three in the ninth for his eighth save.

Robert's shot off Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) cleared the seats and left Fenway Park completely in the third inning to give the White Sox a 3-0 lead after Abreu's sacrifice fly.

Boston second baseman Trevor Story went 1 for 4 with a run-scoring groundout after striking out in all four plate appearances when the Red Sox were blanked on six hits by the Angels 8-0 on Thursday.

Eovaldi gave up three runs and six hits in five innings, striking out four with three walks. He had allowed only two runs in his previous two starts, compiling 14 strikeouts..

BREWERS 6, BRAVES 3: In Atlanta, Eric Lauer allowed one earned run, and Christian Yelich's infield single was the big hit in Milwaukee's four-run sixth inning as the Brewers won their fourth straight and ninth of 10.

Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr. opened the fourth with a 450-foot homer to center field – his first since returning from knee surgery. The momentum of Acuña's big swing forced him to fall in the batter's box before he rose to jog around the bases.

Lauer (3-0) gave up two runs, one earned, on two hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings. He had eight strikeouts, giving him 32 in his last three starts. The left-hander has allowed no more than one earned run in four consecutive starts and has a 1.82 ERA.

Dansby Swanson added an eighth-inning homer off Jandel Gustave for Atlanta.

Four Milwaukee pitchers combined to allow three hits, including the two home runs.

Josh Hader pitched the ninth for his 11th save.

Milwaukee managed only two infield hits in the big sixth inning but took advantage of four walks by Collin McHugh (0-1) and Tyler Matzek.

McHugh's walk to Omar Narváez loaded the bases. Lorenzo Cain beat out a fielder's choice grounder that forced Narváez at second base to give the Brewers a 3-2 lead. Kolten Wong's walk again loaded the bases before Matzek's walk to Adames forced in a run.

Yelich followed with a run-scoring infield single off Tyler Thornburg. Wong scored a second run on the play on Albies' wild throw to second base for an error.

The Braves wore their 1974 throwback uniforms as part of their celebration of late Hall of Famer Hank Aaron this week.