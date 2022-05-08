VanMeter forced to catch in Pirates' loss to Reds

CINCINNATI  Josh VanMeter had just one thought when he suddenly realized the Pittsburgh Pirates needed him as a catcher.

Pure panic, he said.

Forced into an emergency role, VanMeter, a Norwell graduate who played for the TinCaps in 2014 and 15, had a rough time Saturday when he moved from second base for his first try behind the plate since he was a teenager.

The Cincinnati Reds took advantage to end a nine-game losing streak, beating the Pirates 9-2 in the opener of a doubleheader.

Working with a new, inexperienced batterymate, Wil Crowe (1-2) hit Brandon Drury with a pitch and walked Tommy Pham and Mike Moustakas to start the eighth with no outs and the score 2-all.

VanMeter tried to corral Crowes assortment of fast, darting sinkers and sliders, but said he felt badly for the pair of pitchers Pittsburgh used in the eighth.

Tyler Stephenson fouled a ball hard off VanMeters mask, then hit a tiebreaking, bases-loaded double in the eighth inning that fueled a seven-run burst.

Kyle Farmer added a sacrifice fly before Tyler Naquin drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double.

To his credit, he did a good job. Its not easy, and Crowe is not easy to catch, Pirates manager Derek Shelton said.

Its really unfortunate for him because he had to change his game plan. (VanMeter) did an admirable job, he said.

Pirates starting catcher Roberto Pérez was helped off the field with a left hamstring injury after falling while rounding second base in the top of the eighth. Backup catcher Andrew Knapp had been ejected by plate umpire Will Little in the bottom of the sixth for chirping from the dugout.

The Pirates hit five homers to win the second game 8-5.

DODGERS 7-6, CUBS 0-2: In Chicago, Clayton Kershaw dominated over seven innings, and Mookie Betts drove in five runs in the nightcap, as Los Angeles swept a split doubleheader. Freddie Freeman doubled three times and scored twice in the opener. Chicagos Willson Contreras homered. But the Cubs lost for the ninth time in 11 games..

BLUE JAYS 8-2, GUARDIANS 3-8: In Cleveland, Owen Miller hit a two-run double and Franmil Reyes homered and had two RBI as Cleveland earned a doubleheader split. Miller and Reyes are both former TinCaps.

George Springer and Raimel Tapia each drove in three runs in the first four innings against ace Cleveland Shane Bieber as Toronto won the opener.

ASTROS 3, TIGERS 2: In Houston, Jose Altuve homered early, and Michael Brantley tripled in a two-run eighth to help Houston run its winning streak to a season-best six games. The win was manager Dusty Bakers 2,004th, passing Bruce Bochy (2,003) for 11th on the all-time list.

WHITE SOX 3, RED SOX 1, 10 inn.: In Boston, José Abreu hit a go-ahead double in the 10th after Chicago tied it an inning earlier to help the White Sox win their fifth straight.

Leury García had two singles and a game-tying sacrifice fly in the ninth for the White Sox. Rafael Devers had an RBI double for Boston, which has lost 13 of 17.