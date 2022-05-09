White Sox add to run thanks to Keuchel

BOSTON – Dallas Keuchel halted his three-start losing streak with six solid innings, José Abreu hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 Sunday for their season-high sixth straight victory.

Leury García added an RBI single for the White Sox (14-13), who moved over .500 for the first time since April 20 and completed a 5-0 road trip.

Christian Vázquez had an RBI single for Boston (10-19), which has lost a season-most five straight and 14 of 18.

Keuchel (2-3) allowed two runs on eight hits, fanning five and walking one after posting a 9.90 ERA in his previous three starts.

The game started at 11:38 a.m., an unusual start time as part of an experiment by Major League Baseball for streaming broadcasts.

“I knew it was going to be interesting,” Keuchel said. “I got to bed before 11 but it was like the internal clock was so worried about getting up and getting ready to get the routine going. I'm pretty sure I woke up like five, six times to not want to oversleep.”

Rookie left-hander Bennett Sousa got pinch-hitter Kevin Plawecki on a fly to center for the final out, recording his first big league save with the potential tying run at second.

Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa had to leave in the fourth inning after taking a foul ball off the mask. Trainers from both teams rushed out to tend to him and he walked off on his own.

ASTROS 5, TIGERS 0: In Houston, Aledmys Díaz hit a grand slam, Jake Odorizzi threw five innings of one-hit ball and Houston beat Detroit for a four-game sweep and its seventh straight win. Houston finished a red-hot homestand against Seattle and Detroit 7-0 to improve its record to 18-11.

GUARDIANS 3, BLUE JAYS 2: In Cleveland, Franmil Reyes lumbered home on Óscar Mercado's tiebreaking, two-out single in the eighth inning and Cleveland beat Toronto.

Toronto took a 3-2 lead into the eighth, but Owen Miller's one-out homer off Tim Mayza tied it. Mayza retired José Ramírez, but Miller drove a 2-2 pitch to the left field bleachers.

National

REDS 7, PIRATES 3: Cincinanati, Colin Moran hit a grand slam and a two-run homer – his first two homers of the season – against his former team, powering Cincinnati past Pittsburgh.

Tyler Mahle pitched five solid innings and the Reds rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the sixth. Cincinnati took two of three in the weekend series, improving the majors' worst record to 5-23.

DODGERS 7, CUBS 1: In Chicago, Walker Buehler pitched seven sparkling innings in his 100th career start, and Los Angeles get its sixth consecutive victory by beating sliding Chicago.

Buehler improved to 3-0 with a 0.43 ERA over his last three outings. The right-hander allowed one run and four hits, struck out six and walked two. Cody Bellinger had three hits for Los Angeles, and Justin Turner and Freddie Freeman each contributed a sacrifice fly.

Chicago lost its 14th in the last 17 games and managed just three runs and 15 hits in the three-gamesweep.

The Cubs had to shuffle their rotation after Marcus Stroman was scratched, and then lost Justin Steele to a left hand injury. Stroman was placed on the injured list without a designation, likely meaning he was shelved by a COVID-19-related issue.