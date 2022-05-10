Hendricks brilliant for 8 2/3 innings as Cubs snap skid

SAN DIEGO – Kyle Hendricks came within one out of a three-hit shutout for the Chicago Cubs, who beat the listless San Diego Padres 6-0 Monday night to snap a season-high five-game losing streak.

Manager David Ross came out to get Hendricks after he got Jurickson Profar to fly out to left on his 116th pitch. Hendricks struck out rookie José Azocar to open the ninth and walked Jake Cronenworth on six pitches before going to a full count against Profar. Scott Effros came on and retired Manny Machado.

Hendricks (2-3) didn't allow a runner to reach scoring position as he continued his mastery of the Padres. He struck out seven and walked one to improve to 8-2 overall against San Diego and 5-1 at Petco Park.

The 32-year-old right-hander from Orange County allowed only three singles, including one to Machado as he extended his on-base streak to 19 games.

The Padres were shut out for the second time in three games. The only inning the Padres have scored in during their last three games was the ninth inning Sunday, when pinch-hitter Jorge Alfaro hit a three-run walkoff homer in a 3-2 win against the Miami Marlins.

Ian Happ drove in two runs for the Cubs, who handed rookie lefty MacKenzie Gore (2-1) his first loss. They took a 1-0 lead two batters in after Willson Contreras singled to right and scored on Suzuki's double to left. Suzuki left the game in the middle of the sixth with a sore right ankle.

Happ hit an RBI single in the fourth. The Cubs added a run on Suzuki's double-play grounder in the fifth and a throwing error on Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth in the seventh. Happ hit another RBI single in the eighth.

Gore allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings, struck out six and walked none.

REMEMBERING MR. PADRE

The Padres remembered Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn on what would have been his 62nd birthday. His widow, Alicia, threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Tony Gwynn Jr., a former big leaguer and current Padres broadcaster. Anisha Gwynn, daughter of Alicia and Tony, sang the national anthem. The Padres announced the Tony Gwynn Community All-Star Program to recognize local youth who embody Gwynn's dedication to local causes.

HARBAUGH IN THE HOUSE

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, a friend of Padres manager Bob Melvin, watched from the first row behind home plate. Harbaugh played quarterback for the San Diego Chargers in 1999-2000 and coached the University of San Diego from 2004-06.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Chicago Cubs: Placed RHP David Robertson on the injured list and recalled INF Frank Schwindel from Triple-A Iowa. Selected the contract of LHLP Conner Menez and optioned RHP Adrian Sampson to Iowa.

San Diego Padres: Claimed INF Sergio Alcantara off outright waivers from Arizona. Placed OF Matt Beaty on 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, with a left shoulder impingement. Transferred RHP Pierce Johnson to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

LHP Wade Miley is scheduled to make his Cubs debut on Tuesday night in the middle game of the series. He has been sidelined since spring training with left elbow inflammation. The Padres will counter with RHP Mike Clevinger (0-0, 5.79).