Reds see winning streak end at 2

CINCINNATI – Josh Hader reached 500 career strikeouts, Luis Urías hit tying home run and made a clutch catch and the Milwaukee Brewers held off Cincinnati 5-4 Tuesday night to stop the Reds' season-high, two-game winning streak.

Jace Peterson broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth with the first of his two doubles for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who ended a three-game losing streak. With the potential tying run on third base with two outs in the eighth, Urías dived to his left at shortstop to snare Kyle Farmer's liner just above the ground and end a three-run rally.

Hader worked around a leadoff walk in a hitless ninth and became only the third pitcher with saves in his first 12 appearances of a season after Lee Smith in 1994 and José Mesa in 2005.

Hader struck out Brandon Drury and Tommy Pham for the final two outs and reached 500 strikeouts. Hader accomplished the feat in 293 2/3 innings, the second-fastest behind Aroldis Chapman 292 innings.

Cincinnati, a major league-worst 6-24, was trying to come from behind to win for its third straight game after not having accomplished the feat in its first 27 games.

Hunter Greene (1-5) lost his fifth straight start since winning his major league debut at Atlanta on April 10. He gave up two runs, four hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings, six days after giving up a team-record-tying five home runs in a 10-5 loss at Milwaukee.

Cincinnati is the first team since 1893 in which no starter has gotten through six innings in its first 30 games.

Tyler Stephenson's RBI double put the Reds in the second, and Urías homered in the fourth After Peterson's go-ahead double, Kolten Wong added a sacrifice fly.

DODGERS 11, PIRATES 1: In Pittsburgh, Justin Turner hit three of Los Angeles' eight doubles and finished with four hits and four RBI in the victory.

The Dodgers hadn't hit eight doubles in a game since moving to Los Angeles from Brooklyn in 1958. The franchise record is nine.

Turner's first double to deep center field capped a two-run first inning, and that was all the runs Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers bullpen needed.

The first run scored on back-to-back doubles by Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner.

American

TIGERS 6-1, ATHLETICS 0-4: In Detroit, Tarik Skubal pitch seven shutout innings as the Detroit, listed as the road team, won the opener of an unusual doubleheader. In the second game, 25-year-old Adrian Martinez (1-0) pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his major league debut as Oakland, playing as the road team won. The unique doubleheader was caused by Major League Baseball's lockout. In a matchup of last-place teams, Detroit ended a 27-inning scoreless streak in the opener. Oakland (12-19) then won for the second time in 12 games and sent the Tigers (9-21) to their seventh loss in eight games.