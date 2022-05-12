Back home, Rivas keys Cubs' win

SAN DIEGO – Alfonso Rivas hit a tiebreaking two-run single against his hometown team in the eighth inning, and the banged-up Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 7-5 on Wednesday.

Rivas, who grew up in Chula Vista and went to La Jolla Country Day, came up with the bases loaded and singled to center off Luis Garcia (0-2). Rivas hit a two-run homer in Tuesday night's 5-4 loss that bounced out of the glove of rookie center fielder Jose Azocar and went over the fence.

One-time Padres pitcher Rowan Wick got a six-out save, striking out Manny Machado to end the eighth with a runner on second. It was his second save in as many chances.

Chicago took two of three in the series after arriving in San Diego with a five-game losing streak.

The Padres announced during the game that manager Bob Melvin had prostate surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

REDS 14, BREWERS 11: At Cincinnati, Christian Yelich hit for a record-tying third cycle – all of them against the Reds – but Milwaukee's rally fell short in the ninth inning.

Tyler Stephenson drove in four runs with a pair of doubles and Colin Moran hit a three-run homer for Cincinnati. The Reds, with the worst record in the majors, won their second straight series by topping the NL Central leaders.

Yelich became the sixth player in major league history to hit at least one home run, triple, double and single in the same game three times.

He joined Trea Turner, Adrián Beltré, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly in accomplishing the feat.

Hunter Renfroe hit two solo homers for the Brewers.

ATHLETICS 9, TIGERS 0: At Detroit, Zach Logue pitched seven sharp innings in his second major league start and Oakland spoiled the debut of Joey Wentz by thumping floundering Detroit.

Sean Murphy and Kevin Smith each drove in two for the A's..

Oakland, which entered Detroit on a nine-game losing streak, is 3-1 in the five-game series. The Tigers have lost eight of their last nine, scoring two runs or less in each of those defeats.